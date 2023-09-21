Summer intern - Digital - Design & change management - UK

Within design operations you will coordinate design projects and support operational delivery. This team plans and performs all design operations and design business engagements with key customers, as well as scopes design requests and studio resourcing.

Successful interns can get the opportunity to rejoin as a graduate on the One Digital Early Careers programme. This is a two-year programme, comprising two 12-month rotations that will provide a range of foundational career experiences and a gateway to an exciting and rewarding digital career!



Requirements

You are keen to tackle big, meaningful design challenges and have a passion for helping. You enjoy experimenting with emerging design trends and technologies, while creating positive human experiences too.



To apply for this role, you'll need to be on track for a 2:1 degree, or equivalent, in human computer interaction, Service, product or user design, Design Strategy and Innovation, communications, computer science or an equivalent creative/technical field of study.



You’ll also need to be in your penultimate year of study, or in your final year but continuing your education with a master’s degree in the next academic year.



Knowledge/interest or experience in Product Design, Research or Service Design would be useful. We also value skills in Lean UX or Agile methods like Scrum or Kanban, or experience working in a collaborative, agile environment.

Location

You will likely be based in Douglas House - London but the location will depend on business needs.

Other information

Please note: you can apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

If you are not sure that this is the opportunity for you, please return to our Candidate Matcher to review your other matches.

If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk. If calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.