Summer intern - Digital - Enterprise technology engineer - UK

Job summary

Enterprise Technology and Service Engineering provide the strategic technology platforms on which digital business solutions are built. These solutions will help turn our net zero ambitions into reality. As an intern, you will enable our business to deliver on these aspirations.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

As an enterprise technology engineer intern you will be embedded within one of our multi-disciplinary platform engineering teams and will learn the approaches and techniques to deliver high-value, highly scalable and resilient platforms to support the enterprise.

You will be exposed to new technologies and learn to build, maintain, and administer platforms across the enterprise. You will learn about our automation frameworks and will have the opportunity to develop your complex scripting (typically Python/C#/JSON) skills. You will engineer and automate robust, secure, and scalable cloud architectures in AWS and Azure along with opportunities in platforms as a service (PaaS) including Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Power Platforms.

Requirements

Analytical and logical, you’ll be keen on software development and looking to learn and collaborate among our skilled software developers.

To apply to this role you'll need to be on track for a 2:1 degree, or equivalent, ideally focused in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, or a STEM field with significant development/programming exposure.

You’ll also need to be in your penultimate year of study, or in your final year but continuing your education with a master’s degree in the next academic year.

A confirmed grasp of development fundamentals (in high-level languages such a C#/Java/Python/R) with desire and eagerness to learn more. Getting the basic's right will be key to your advancement in the field and will be the foundation through grow.

An understanding of modern development methodologies (Agile using Scrum and/or Kanban) with real-world experience in automations using Python or other high-level languages. Even if you're new to coding, demonstrate your ability to rapidly explore new technologies.

Location

You will likely be based in one of our main UK offices in Sunbury, 25 North colonnade - Canary Wharf or Douglas House - London. The location will depend on business needs.

Other information

Please note: you can apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

If you are not sure that this is the opportunity for you, please return to our Candidate Matcher to review your other matches.

If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk. If calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.