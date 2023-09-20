Summer intern - Digital - Information Security - UK

Job summary

You’ll join our Digital Security focused team; with the resources of one of the world's largest technology departments and leading IT vendors at your fingertips. The Security team’s purpose is to enable bp’s low carbon ambition, through delivery, in a cyber safe way, of the underpinning transformation. While bp takes this journey, they will ensure cyber safe day-to-day operations. Day to day activities will depend on which of the four roles you spend your 11 weeks of your summer internship in!

With our purpose of reimagining energy for people and the planet, bp is transforming our entire business. We’re investing to grow renewable energy, expanding charging to support the growth of electric vehicles, and focusing our oil and gas business worldwide on higher quality and lower carbon operations. This is against an ever-increasing risk of security threats to the company. Leading this change safely is a huge and complex challenge for us. Our technologists are at the heart of meeting this challenge, to help deliver solutions to our complex problems in a safe way. The environment is ever changing - think of this as a chance to shape yourself and the future of bp.

Our core Information Security specialists build Customer trust and empower the business to understand cyber threats, identify vulnerabilities and manage cyber risks to their business operations. They advise on complex information security and risk management issues. A real challenge!

If delivering digital security policy, compliance, governance and risk advisory services, underpinned by automation and data is your passion, working within The Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) group would be an ideal fit.

Within Operational Security Management you’ll experience opportunities to design, deliver and manage critical operational security systems. This team enables active, intelligence and analytics-led incident response company-wide. Our 24x7 operations require advanced technical and investigative skills covering automation system security, all corporate solutions and Counter Threat & Intelligence tooling.

Or if Information Security Engineering is your future, you’ll have an opportunity to learn to build systems that remain dependable in the face of malware, error or mischance. This is a broad and interesting domain, that ranges from Cryptography and computer security through to hardware tamper resistance.

Successful interns can get the opportunity to rejoin as a graduate on the One Digital Early Careers programme. This is a two-year programme, comprising two 12-month rotations that will provide a range of foundational career experiences and a gateway to an exciting and rewarding digital career!

Being analytical and logical. You’ll be keen on solving security problems in a creative manner to serve the businesses you support underpinned with a passion for enabling safe operations.

You’ll enjoy exploring and experimenting with new and emerging technologies too and pitting your wits against cyber threats.

To apply to this role you'll need to be on track for a 2:1 degree, or equivalent, in any degree subject.

You’ll also need to be in your penultimate year of study, or in your final year but continuing your education with a master’s degree in the next academic year.

You will likely be based in one of our main UK offices in Sunbury, 25 North colonnade - Canary Wharf or Douglas House - London. The location will depend on business needs.

Please note: you can apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk. If you are calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



