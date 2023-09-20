Summer intern - Digital Science & Technology - UK

This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Choose to join bp and you’ll be on the front line of the energy transition to net zero carbon, collaborating with world-class technologists, engineers, and disrupters to reimagine energy and carve out a career packed with purpose, passion, and learning.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Choose to join bp and you’ll be on the front line of the energy transition to net zero carbon, collaborating with world-class technologists, engineers, and disrupters to reimagine energy and carve out a career packed with purpose, passion, and learning.



Job Description:

Digital Science and Innovation (DS&I) applies leading edge digital capabilities to the energy transition challenge. Our measure of performance is the business adoption of new digital technologies. Although relatively small, DS&I is world class in reach, processes, activities, and results. It works with external organizations, from academia, start-ups, and big tech companies, and consequently operates across the full context of external digital and business innovation. Examples of the range of frontier technologies we work with include AI, robotics, quantum, distributed ledger, and digital twin.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

As a new graduate (or an intern), you will help shape the future of bp, as part of a team which combines innovation, business development and relationship management. You will be working with highly technical people engaged in leading edge innovative activities that can be inherently entrepreneurial and unstructured.

We are looking for people who like working at-pace and love to think creatively. On joining you will;

Be embedded in the digital science team responsible for the identification and application of range of emerging digital technologies.

Learn new technologies, platforms, approaches, and techniques and what drives digital innovation.

Experiment with new technologies and learn to identify new innovative business solutions.

We will help you along your way, but you possess a spark that drives you forward and are energized by operating with a degree of autonomy!

Requirements

To apply for this role, you'll need to be on track for a 2:1 degree, or equivalent, in computer science or STEM subjects including Maths, Statistics or various engineering or science degrees.

You’ll also need to be in your penultimate year of study, or in your final year but continuing your education with a master’s degree in the next academic year.

Desirable criteria

Ability to rapidly grasp new concepts, achieve a high-level familiarity with new technologies and sense their application

Ability to translate ideas and concepts into business opportunities and successful technology adoptions.

Strong entrepreneurial drive and curiosity; persistence in following up opportunities.

Problem solving skills to meet demanding challenges that don’t readily lend themselves to traditional digital solutions.

Teamwork skills and willingness to actively help others.

Ability to communicate and influence others.

Location

You will likely be based in one of our main UK offices in Sunbury, 25 North colonnade - Canary Wharf or Douglas House - London. The location will depend on business needs.

Other information

Please note: you can only apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk. If you are calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.