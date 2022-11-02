Summer intern - Digital design (UX/UI)

Job summary

Our digital design team is working to humanize digital innovation in bp. We use design to help people engage with our company and with digital technology in new ways, empowering better experiences, safer operations and a more sustainable future. By joining our team, you will have access to resources from one of the world's largest technology departments and exposure to design projects across the breadth of bp global operations.



About the roles

You’ll have the chance to work on a variety of different projects within our digital design teams – giving you end-to-end experience within a modern and pioneering design studio where you can really develop your user experience (UX) and/or user interface (UI) design skills.



Day-to-day activities will depend on which of the five design roles you rotate across:

Our product and service design experts shape the design aspects of a digital product, covering UX / UI to a website, platform or mobile application. They also integrate and connect all aspects of digital products and services, including design thinking.

If you enjoy writing, storytelling or visual design, working within digital content design would be an ideal fit. This team owns and develops content for bp’s digital solutions and tools, including copywriting, content strategy, digital marketing and graphic design (e.g., print, digital, photography and video).

Our designs are only successful if supported by effective research. The UX research team oversees and plans research aspects of design and user experience to add valuable insights to design processes. This includes measuring the user experience by collecting feedback, analyzing trends and conducting usability testing.

If design engineering is your future, you’ll have an opportunity to help define the technology, tools, architecture and engineering for design in bp. This is a broad and interesting domain, that combines design creativity with developer skills to execute full-stack design for digital outputs, including pattern libraries, frameworks and mobile interfaces.

Within design operations you’ll have an opportunity to coordinate design projects and support operational delivery. This team plans and executes all design operations and design business engagements with key stakeholders, as well as scopes design requests and studio resourcing.



Requirements

You are keen to tackle big, meaningful design challenges and have a passion for helping. You enjoy experimenting with emerging design trends and technologies, while creating positive human experiences too.



To apply for this role, you'll need to be on track for a 2:1 degree, or equivalent, in human computer interaction, Service, product or user design, Design Strategy and Innovation, communications, computer science or an equivalent creative/technical field of study.

You’ll also need to be in your penultimate year of study, or in your final year but continuing your education with a master’s degree in the next academic year.

We also value skills in Lean UX or Agile methods like Scrum or Kanban, or experience working in a collaborative, agile environment.



If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk. If you're calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place.