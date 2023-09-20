Summer intern - Subsurface - Geology - UK

Job summary

For this Summer intern role, we are looking for someone to be part of the Geology team. Geology is concerned with the application of geological principles and techniques to characterise the Subsurface, describe uncertainty ranges, manage risk, and use large amounts of technical data to inform business decisions. Could you be the next geologist to join our team?

The energy transition to a net zero future requires geoscientists to play a meaningful role in ensuring we can meet the world’s growing demand for energy while striving for an efficient transition. At bp, our geoscientists use leading-edge technology to develop and deliver low emissions, sustainable energy solutions. This includes exploring for and exploiting hydrocarbons as we continue to diversify supply to lower carbon energy sources like hydrogen, geothermal, renewables, CCUS & bioenergy. The transition is well underway, and its direction is shaped by geological factors, as well as economic, political, technology and societal considerations.

During your internship you’ll get continuous feedback and guidance on how to plan and deliver your project, along with advice on what to look for and who to talk to. You’ll also be encouraged, individually and together with your Intern peer group, to find out as much as possible about other teams, disciplines and operations to broaden your understanding of the bp business

Here at bp, the combination of geology and geophysics — as geosciences — delivers a powerful description and evaluation of the subsurface, growing our ability to safely deliver hydrocarbons and develop lower carbon energy sources. Join us as a geologist and you’ll find our dedication to today and tomorrow stretches beyond the success of our business, to the development of our people and their successful careers!



The precise nature of your role and project will be determined by your skills as well as the needs of the business but your responsibilities include: Working on projects and supporting your team to find the best solutions

Helping to maintain performance within your team and for bp as a company

Building relationships both within bp and with our external partners, collaborating across functions, segments and teams to deliver excellence

Demonstrating drive and dedication through the bp values with an emphasis on safety. As part of bp, you will also be able to take part in additional activities outside of your role, whether it be supporting local community initiatives, our bp Business Resourcing Groups and you are given the encouragement and time to participate. We particularly encourage applications from students working towards a Petroleum Geoscience MSc and from PhD candidates who are conducting research in applied geology disciplines such as sedimentology, stratigraphy, structural geology, biostratigraphy, geochemistry, basin modelling and geomechanics). In addition, demonstrable data science skills would be advantageous for any geoscience candidate applying for a role in bp. Specifically, proficiency in using statistical methods to interrogate large datasets for geological insight, and in the application of using scripting languages such as Python and R, and development environments such as Jupyter and Rstudio. Requirements:

Must be in penultimate year of study (those going onto a Master’s and PhD students can apply)

We would like to allow those who are penultimate year from starting work to apply so this would include those who are approaching their final year and taking a year out immediately after that final year traveling.

Completing a PhD and have 9-18 months remaining until your PhD completion date Location You will likely be based out of one of our main UK offices in Sunbury or Aberdeen. The location will depend on business needs. Other information

Please note:you can apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

If you are not sure that this is the opportunity for you, please return to our Candidate Matcher to review your other matches.

Within the education section please list all information for any degrees that you have studied or are currently studying.

If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk. If you are calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.



