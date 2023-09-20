Summer intern - Subsurface - Petrophysics - UK

Job summary

Do you have a passion for solving puzzles? Can you think differently about data? These are the kind of things we look for in a bp Petrophysicist.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Petrophysicists play a crucial role in our efforts to produce enough oil and gas to help satisfy the world’s growing demand for energy!

At bp, our Petrophysicists define the volume and distribution of oil and gas in our reservoirs as well as their flow characteristics. They investigate the quality of reservoir rocks such as their porosity, permeability and how reservoir fluids interact with the reservoir matrix. This involves the integration of direct measurements of reservoir properties, from core and fluid samples extracted from the reservoir together with data from sophisticated indirect measurements made by logging tools lowered into boreholes. These tools measure the nuclear, electrical and acoustic response of rocks and the integrated results are used to predict the volume and distribution of the hydrocarbons and optimise the methods of extraction.



As a Petrophysicist Summer Intern joining our multi-disciplinary and multicultural subsurface team, you’ll work on our global exploration program, new field developments or at a producing asset - all dynamic, collaborative environments. You’ll interact with geoscientists; reservoir, petroleum and drilling engineers; as well as commercial and other disciplines to turn your evaluations into business decisions and actions.

Displaying bp’s beliefs you’ll become part of an organisation committed to a diverse, energetic and inclusive culture that thrives on open, transparent and constructive feedback. You’ll have good numeracy skills, be dedicated, enthusiastic and committed.

Requirements

You must be either:

in your penultimate year of study, or;

in your final year but you are continuing your education with a masters degree in the next academic year

Location

You will likely be based out of one of our main UK offices in Sunbury or Aberdeen. The location will depend on business needs.

Other information

Please note: you can apply to 1 bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications.

If you are not sure that this is the opportunity for you, please return to our Candidate Matcher to review your other matches.

Within the education section please list all information for any degrees that you have studied or are currently studying.

If you need to make any adjustments to any stage of the recruitment process, for example due to an illness, injury or a disability, please contact us on 0800 279 2088 or email enquiry@bpgraduates.co.uk. If you are calling from overseas, please dial +44 1635 584149.



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.