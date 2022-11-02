Summer internship - Customers & Products, Real Estate

Customer & Products



We’re gearing up for the future. At bp our goal for C&P is to deliver the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms.



C&P will become a hub, housing our midstream, lubricants, aviation, mobility and ‎convenience, marketing and our next-generation businesses, making it a highly integrated and ‎interconnected organization. And with safety being our core value, our commitment to safe and reliable operations will never change.



Want to join the team? This means:



being digitally enabled and empowered by customer insights and data to deliver solutions

creating strategic partnerships that drive long-term value for C&P

contributing to the reduction of carbon intensity of the products we create, and sell, by 50% by 2050 or sooner

optimizing the chemicals and fuels value chains to maximize integrated value

focusing on growth and development of customer offers

being customer-centric, agile and responsive to changing customer needs and dynamic markets

bp has an accelerated EV and convenience growth strategy in Europe. It is anticipated that more than 70% of the growth footprint will be outside the existing retail forecourts. This requires us to rapidly access new sites at pace and scale across Europe to support the EV business growth plans over the next decade.

The role of the Summer Intern:

Develop business skills related to Real Estate development for an energy player in the low carbon mobility sector via on-the-job training.

Support the central estate team to evaluate key acquisitions for EV and Convenience sites across the UK using key analytical tools and processes. This will entail site visits and engagement with external parties

Undertake commercial evaluations of new developments by our partners

Support the team to prepare performance data to report on the real estate pipeline across Europe

Support the team on tender preparation for key country or pan -Europe submissions

Education:

University degree(s) in economics, finance, or relevant equivalence

Fluent in English

Good experience in data base management tools and Microsoft office

Ability to learn and apply computer-based tools over a short period

Strong team player and the ability to grasp concepts and learn quickly Requirements:

RoleKey Accountabilities