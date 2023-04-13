Job summary

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.



We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.



It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Base management Team and advance your career as a





Supervisor



The Airport Fueling Supervisor (AS) is responsible for carrying out all day to day tasks required to safely, effectively and efficiently operate the fuel storage facility and into plane activity. The AS operates sophisticated, high cost mobile and fixed equipment in carrying out these tasks. The AS performs day to day operations, maintenance and safety tasks strictly according to the Site Operating Standards.





In this role You will:

Manage Personal Leadership – set high personal standards, lead by example, ensure follow through, and demonstrate commitment to building a motivated workforce.

Represent Air BP in all transactions and operational activities with customers, authorities and other parties as required, and act as a key point of contact for the operations at the airport during your shift.

Plan, manage and steer the airport refueling operations of the shift and ensure that all activities are conducted safely, professionally and at optimal levels at all times.

Lead, coach, develop, train and supervise the assigned shift team and staff; ensure effective two-way communication with team; and facilitate the development of a well-motivated team committed to safety, efficiency and teamwork.

Regularly perform normal operational tasks including refuelling and depot operations, especially during peak hours of activity and as cover for operators in exigencies.

Arrange the duties of the Operators so that all customers are serviced on schedule and the vehicle maintenance tasks are carried out efficiently

Take active interest in all staff’s wellbeing to ensure they are physically and mentally fit to carry out their duties

Manage industrial relations and disciplinary procedures in accordance with company personnel policies, conditions of employment, and relevant regulations.

Be responsible for all delegated administrative duties in the depot.

The AS must be HSSE minded and work safely at all times.

Must be fully conversant and comply with all Company and Legislated HSE requirements which apply to the Airfield Operation and is accountable for ensuring the completion of compliance tasks assigned to him / her and his / her team.

Must strictly adhere to the Air BP Rules for Supervisors.

Must acknowledge that Working Safely is a condition of Employment.

Be required to perform tasks critical to the Quality Assurance System and as such you shall be fully trained in such tasks and nominated as an approved Product Quality Inspector.



What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor degree in Engineering or technical discipline background with min. 2 years of Supervisor experience / 3 years of air port crew leader role experience

Skills to build strong team relationships and influence at all levels

Excellent coaching, communication and team management skills

Proven track of managing through improving customer experience and maximising value

Ability to prioritise, work under pressure and deliver to timelines and according to given strategy

Fluency in English is a must, speaking Arabic and/or Urdu will be an advantage

Basic Accounting skills

Good computer skills, especially Microsoft Office and Outlook

Possess a valid local UAE driving license, heavy duty license will be an advantage

Thorough understanding of Air BP’s Regulations for Refuelling and Quality Control, and HSE Standards Manual, and local HSE Policies, Commitments and Expectations.