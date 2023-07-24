Supplier Audit Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Responsible for supporting supply chain operations through coordinating supply optimization, using basic analytical capabilities to assist with planning and product availability, and development of continuous improvement opportunities to assist efforts to ensure sufficient supply of goods and products.

Responsible for facilitating the finance-procurement Supplier Audit team to deliver the global supplier audit programme. You will enable the execution of the audit plan, supporting audits throughout their life cycle, supporting on data and reporting requirements and co-ordinating with the stakeholders such as external auditing firms. You will also support bp to continuously improve its risk management of suppliers through the supplier audit results and insights communication and engagement activities.

Our supplier audits assess supplier’s compliance with bp’s contractual terms and conditions, covering commercial remuneration and compliance obligations i.e. anti-bribery and corruption. Our audit programme’s objective is to bring visibility to internal and external contract performance issues to improve supplier performance and compliance. We are part of bp’s second line of defence.

In this role you will:

Co-ordinate audit activities between audit firms, supplier audit team and bp stakeholders i.e. contract owners, business user of the contracts, SMEs i.e. legal, Ethics & Compliance, to enable the successful execution of the audits

Ensure audits are ready for execution by interrogating bp’s systems to extract supplier audit data i.e. spend, contracts, supplier information, counterparty due diligence, other risk data

Quality assurance/control - ensure audit workpapers are consistently prepared, documented, and filed, as specified in the defined audit protocols and can meet the tests of rigour, re-performance, and that audit reports contain well-articulated findings clearly linked to contract requirements

Report on the supplier audit programme, ensuring data, reports and dashboards are accurate, up-to-date and timely

Be the systems administrator, managing access to data and systems, whilst ensuring digital and data security of our audit processes, and conformance to agreed protocols

Support the team’s procurement and billing activities, and on continuous improvement activities, and transformational initiatives

What you will need to be successful:

Strong organisational skills, with an eye for detail and the ability to anticipate risks or issues

Confident hands-on experience with data management, data manipulation, reporting and analysis as well as systems i.e. databases, workflow system/platforms/tools

Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Ability to understand the underlying business problem, and then effectively communicate to internal and external stakeholders

Great people skills and the ability to quickly gain the trust and respect of others

Expert knowledge and experience in Microsoft Excel, Power BI, Word and PowerPoint applications

Willingness to learn and an agile mindset to meet the demands of the role whilst being customer-centric and pragmatic

Desirable

Understanding of procurement and contracting processes and systems.

Experience working in a global environment.

Languages e.g. Arabic, French, Azerbaijani, Russian, German

Ability to build visualization dashboards in Microsoft Power BI

Working knowledge of systems such as Ariba and SAP business modules

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business Procurement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Project and programme management, Resilience, Reviewing Contracts, Risk Management, Sourcing and Procurement, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply chain development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



