Supplier Audit Lead

Responsible for delivering the finance-procurement global supplier audit programme. You will lead a portfolio of audits through their life cycle, ensuring their timely and quality execution and outcomes. Developing effective working relationships with our multiple collaborators is fundamental to the success of the programme, as is robust management of our audit execution firms. Data management, analysis and reporting is a key to enabling performance management of the programme, and the identification of key results, trends and high value findings and recommendations. You will also support bp to continuously improve its risk management of suppliers through partner communication and engagement activities aimed at influencing improvement actions and change.Our supplier audits assess supplier’s compliance with bp’s contractual terms and conditions, covering commercial remuneration and compliance obligations i.e. anti-bribery and corruption. This role will currently focus on the commercial compliance obligations elements of the contract.Our audit programme’s objective, and a key deliverable of this role, is to bring awareness of internal and external contract performance issues to improve supplier and bp performance and compliance. We are part of bp’s second line of defence.



Through the audit execution partners, deliver your allocated portfolio supplier audits, ensuring they are completed on-time, to quality, and facilitate the timely and successful closure of any identified audit findings.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships with a wide range of partners, such as audit firms, suppliers, contract owners, business user of the contracts, and SMEs i.e. legal, Ethics & Compliance.

Expertly negotiate with suppliers and bp partners on contract compliance and cost recovery matters identified by the audit, to optimise the realisation of identified recoveries and remediation of process related gaps.

Lead risk and control conversations with suppliers, procurement and business stakeholders to help them understand the audit findings, the underpinning control gaps and required remedial actions.

Develop the annual supplier audit plan, ensuring the selection of candidates is risk-based, leverages data, analytics and past findings.

Promote and ensure conformance to the bp digital and data security protocols throughout the audit process.

Conduct quality control/assurance of the audit process to ensure the principles of professional audit competency is upheld – integrity, independence and due professional care.

Ensure audit reports are well-articulated and clearly linked to contract requirements, and that workpapers that are consistently prepared, documented, and filed, as specified in the defined audit protocols and can meet the tests of rigour, re-performance.

Extract audit key takeaways and recommendations to enable improvement actions based on root cause analysis and lessons learned, to minimise the risks of repeat audit findings.

Supervise and produce timely accurate statistical and analytical reporting to support supplier audit reporting requirements i.e. results, trends, root causes, recommendations, audit costs and $ recoveries achieved.

Contribute to the transformation of the supplier audit program to enable greater value creation. Ensure continuous improvement of the supplier audit process and methodology based on the principles of effectiveness, simplification, and efficiency.

Bachelor’s degree, preferably in accounting, finance, procurement, supply chain, or business administration.

Recognised audit qualification and shown experience in audit, audit management, contract commercial compliance, cost recovery/optimisation, and or finance.

Alternatively, a deep background in procurement and contracting (particularly commercial terms).

Strong organisational and programme leadership skills, with an eye for detail and the ability to anticipate risks or issues.

Confident hands-on experience with data management, data manipulation, reporting and analysis as well as systems i.e. SAP, databases, workflow system/ platforms/tools.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Ability to understand the underlying business problem, and then effectively communicate to internal and external stakeholders.

Strong negotiation skills

Ability to influence and collaborate with internal stakeholders across multiple teams, cultures and geographies, across organisational boundaries and levels within bp and with suppliers. Great communication skills and the ability to quickly gain the trust and respect of others.

High level knowledge and experience in Microsoft Excel, Power BI, Word and PowerPoint applications

An agile mindset to meet the demands of the role whilst being customer-centric and pragmatic.

Understanding of procurement and contracting processes and systems.

Experience working in a global environment.

Languages (e.g. Arabic, French, Azeri, Russian, German)

Ability to build visualization dashboards in Microsoft Power BI.

Solid understanding of systems such as Ariba and SAP business modules.

