Supplier Cyber Risk Specialist

The Business Partner Security (BPS) team sits within the Cyber Behaviours and Risk portfolio in Digital Security, which is part of the Innovation and Engineering entity in bp.
As part of this Business Partner Security focussed role:
We expect the individual to be an excellent teammate and have good experience in handling supplier assessment processes, working with procurement and legal through contract negotiations, using various GRC tools, and collaborating with partners.
Key responsibilities
Relationships: You will remain aware of evolving cyber security risks and trends by forming relationships with team members both inside and outside of BP, and through external research. You will assist the continuous development and awareness of supplier assurance processes by leading partner training or awareness campaigns and proactively improving the quality standards and efficiency of delivery processes. The ability to drive and inspire change in a positive, impactful way within varied environments will be a key skill required for this role.
Governance: You will bring technical expertise in support of supplier assurance assessments and supervise the delivery of a series of assessment activities. You will be involved in contracting process with procurement and legal to ensure the right level of cyber clauses and assurance is in place to support the contracting process. Facilitating the delivery of a programme of activities as agreed with leadership will be one of your main tasks. You will provide oversight in the context of supplier cyber security activities, identifying areas of risk and making appropriate recommendations.
Technology: You have a passion for understanding and learning. You will bring good hands-on skills in key technologies, and an ability to rapidly assess and identify the potential of new technologies with a commercial mentality. You bring a keen curiosity about new technologies and a desire to help craft our digital vision
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Automation system digital security, Conformance review, Consulting, Digital Forensics, Incident management, incident investigation and response, Information Assurance, Information Security, Information security behaviour change, Intrusion detection and analysis, Legal and regulatory environment and compliance, Risk Management, Secure development, Security administration, Security architecture, Security evaluation and functionality testing, Solution Architecture, Stakeholder Management, Supplier security management, Technical specialism
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.