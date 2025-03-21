Supplier Diversity Products lead

Entity:People, Culture & Communications
HR Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Role synopsis
The Supplier Products lead serves as the subject matter expert for all data and system-related items pertaining to supplier diversity. This role involves providing transparency for spend, analytics, and technical support.
Key responsibilities include tracking and reporting on performance metrics related to supplier diversity, ensuring seamless data flow across various systems, maintaining data integrity and accuracy, providing analytics to support team members and partners, government reporting, and managing relationships with external partners for the online platform.
Role purpose
Serves as the subject matter expert for all data and system-related items pertaining to supplier diversity. This role involves providing transparency for spend, analytics, and technical support, which position to make informed decisions that drive the inclusion of underrepresented suppliers (such as ethnic minority business enterprises, disability-owned, veteran-owned, and LGBTQ+-owned businesses) in the company’s supply chain.
Role accountabilities
Act as the Product Owner for the Supplier Diversity (SD) Performance Dashboard.
Collect and consolidate third-party spend information from various source systems.
Provide monthly analysis, trend analysis, and recommendations to assist relationship managers in making informed decisions to drive more inclusion and spend.
Handle relationships with vendors for supplier identification and benchmarking.
Report Tier 2 spend to BP customers.
Conduct annual government reporting of small and diverse business spend.
Liaise with procurement teams to address improvements and issues in the data flow process across multiple systems.
Required qualifications
Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in business, data science, or equivalent
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
Strong understanding of supplier diversity principles, procurement systems, regulations, performance reporting tools, and trend analysis
Technical
Spend App
Power BI
Supplier.IO
Compass
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
