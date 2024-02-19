This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

At bp we’re reimaging energy, and so could you. Join us in a crucial time of transition. We are bringing all our finance and procurement activities for the group into one place, enabling better work.

The Supplier Experience Executive (Supplier Experience Senior Analyst) is responsible for delivering a strong supplier experience for our external end users (Suppliers) through the development and deployment of our Supplier Support Strategies. The main purpose of the role is to assure our suppliers are enabled to follow a compliant and efficient Procurement process.

Note: This role requires you to be available to work evenings from 3pm onwards in support of our global suppliers. Attractive shift and travel allowances paid!

As an expert in Procurement processes, operations, strategies and organization, key responsibilities will include:

Acting as the 2nd line to identify, resolve and develop solutions to specific queries and systemic operational problems which cannot be resolved by the Helpdesk.

Providing professional mentorship and technical coaching to the Helpdesk Team

Collaborate with cross-function teams and bp internal users for high priority issues and sensitive cases.

Work with various Operational Excellence teams to improve our procurement function’s ability to operate within Procurement systems and operations (Ariba, Salesforce and SAP)

Support the optimization of supplier experience through identifying and completing process improvement opportunities.

Be the subject matter expert for systems and processes.

About You:

Relevant experience in Supplier support and Procurement operations.

Demonstrated experience in S2C and P2P systems.

Excellent system product knowledge in Ariba and SAP ERP.

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Strong conflict resolution skills

Strong analytical capability

Strong project management skills

Experience working cross-culturally across a global team.

The benefits:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program, shift and travel allowances.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (hybrid 60/40 in-office)

Ability to work from home after 10pm on your in-office days

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

Career development and mentoring programs



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

