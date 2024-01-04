This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing elemental procurement, programme and stakeholder management support for the hub or at site, conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities under supervision, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.



Job Description:

The Supplier Experience Senior Analyst role is responsible for delivering a strong user experience for our external end users through the development and deployment of our Supplier Support Strategies. The main purpose of the role is to assure users are enabled to follow a compliant and efficient Procurement process. As an expert in these Procurement processes, operations, strategies and organization, key responsibilities include:

Acting as the 2nd line to identify, resolve and develop solutions to specific queries and systemic operational problems which cannot be resolved by the 1st Support Team (Helpdesk)

Providing professional mentorship and technical coaching to the Helpdesk Team

Being the main contact and/or work with cross function teams for the high priority issues/high sensitivity cases

Collaborating with various Operational Excellence teams e.g. Helpdesk Operational Excellence, Supplier and User Experience Excellence team and Pune Operational Excellence team to improve GBS Procurement’s ability to implement within Procurement systems and operations

Giving to the implementation of the CIS and myProcurement organization’s strategy by delivering on the priorities of the organization

Support the optimization of supplier experience through identifying and completing process improvement opportunities

Complete the Issue or Prioritization process as needed

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Relevant educational background or equivalent experience)

3+ years of experience in Procurement Operations.

Expert in S2C and P2P systems, processes and deployments

A deep understanding of the Procurement Organization

Superb communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to handle high volume and wide variety of activities

Strong conflict resolution skills

Proven ability to work cross organizationally to resolve complex issues

Proven project management experience

Experience working cross culturally in an international environment

Resilient and experienced in working in multifaceted environment

Ability to work shift hours, including working Malaysian public holidays as needed



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.