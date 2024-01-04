Entity:Finance
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Responsible for providing elemental procurement, programme and stakeholder management support for the hub or at site, conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities under supervision, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
The Supplier Experience Senior Analyst role is responsible for delivering a strong user experience for our external end users through the development and deployment of our Supplier Support Strategies. The main purpose of the role is to assure users are enabled to follow a compliant and efficient Procurement process. As an expert in these Procurement processes, operations, strategies and organization, key responsibilities include:
Acting as the 2nd line to identify, resolve and develop solutions to specific queries and systemic operational problems which cannot be resolved by the 1st Support Team (Helpdesk)
Providing professional mentorship and technical coaching to the Helpdesk Team
Being the main contact and/or work with cross function teams for the high priority issues/high sensitivity cases
Collaborating with various Operational Excellence teams e.g. Helpdesk Operational Excellence, Supplier and User Experience Excellence team and Pune Operational Excellence team to improve GBS Procurement’s ability to implement within Procurement systems and operations
Giving to the implementation of the CIS and myProcurement organization’s strategy by delivering on the priorities of the organization
Support the optimization of supplier experience through identifying and completing process improvement opportunities
Complete the Issue or Prioritization process as needed
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
Relevant educational background or equivalent experience)
3+ years of experience in Procurement Operations.
Expert in S2C and P2P systems, processes and deployments
A deep understanding of the Procurement Organization
Superb communication and interpersonal skills
Ability to handle high volume and wide variety of activities
Strong conflict resolution skills
Proven ability to work cross organizationally to resolve complex issues
Proven project management experience
Experience working cross culturally in an international environment
Resilient and experienced in working in multifaceted environment
Ability to work shift hours, including working Malaysian public holidays as needed
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.