In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Join our Procurement Team and advance your career as a

Supplier Experience Senior Analyst

The Supplier Experience Executive (Supplier Experience Senior Analyst) is responsible for delivering a strong supplier experience for our external end users (Suppliers) through the development and deployment of our Supplier Support Strategies. The main purpose of the role is to assure our suppliers are enabled to follow a compliant and efficient Procure/Purchase to Pay (P2P) process.

Demonstrated knowledge in P2P and Accounts Payable is key to success in this role.

Note: Applications are being accepted from multiple locations.

For Hungary applicants: There are no shifts

For Mayalsia applicants: Evening shifts ranging from 1pm-10pm/3pm-midnight in support of our global suppliers.

Attractive shift and travel allowances paid!

In this role you will:

Acting as the 2nd line to identify, resolve and develop solutions to specific queries and systemic operational problems which cannot be resolved by the Helpdesk.

to identify, resolve and develop solutions to specific queries and systemic operational problems which cannot be resolved by the Helpdesk. Providing professional mentorship and technical coaching to the Helpdesk Team

Collaborate with cross-function teams and bp internal users for high priority issues and sensitive cases.

Work with various Operational Excellence teams to improve our procurement function’s ability to operate within Procurement systems and operations (Ariba, Salesforce and SAP)

Support the optimization of supplier experience through identifying and completing process improvement opportunities.

Be the subject matter expert for systems and processes.



What You need to be successful:

Relevant experience in Supplier support and Procurement operations.

Demonstrated experience in S2C and P2P systems.

Excellent system product knowledge in Ariba (Supplier) and SAP ERP.

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Strong conflict resolution skills

Strong analytical capability

Strong project management skills

Experience working cross-culturally

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



