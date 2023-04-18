Supply Accounting Analyst (Consignment)

Job summary

The key purpose of the role is the reconciliation, and reporting of consignement stock balances vs the physical stock balances (per ATG system).



BP and its Retail dealers operate a consignment stock model at certain terminals around the country. This model is a storage arrangement where BP can store its product at an Retail customer site. BP will replenish procuct into retail terminal site tank and the product will be charged and recognised as a sale as it is sold by the retail customer.



Transactions recorded by the Retail customer (sales, deliveries, and other) need to be reconciled to the transactions recorded by the ATG system to ensure completeness of the volumes recorded in the bp ERP (ISPM CPM). Consignment stock balances each month need to be agreed between the host and tenant and formally signed off as confirmation between them.



This role is primarily responsible to ensure that all consignment stock sales have been recorded timeously, and that a monthly reconciliation of closing book stock to physical stock is performed and stock gains & losses are validated and accounted for. Reconciling items are investigated and resolved and where necessary processed accordingly. Ensuring that all systems (MANCAPP, ISPM, CPM, Power Bi, E-Maintenance) are operating and utilised effectively.



Key Accountabilities

Provide process expertise across Hydrocarbon Value Chain Accounting processes (Settlements, Transaction Control, Cost Accounting, Inventory etc.) to support operations delivery, quality management and control.

Provide support to the business for all matters involving system interfaces and related activities impacting ERP volumes.

System scope includes but is not limited to MANCAPP, ISPM, CPM, Power Bi, E-Maintenance.

Stakeholder management: Stay up to date on business changes, customers’ needs and manage support service quality.

Reconcile sales, deliveries and book stock in ERP to retail site physical stock (ATG).

Reporting: Tracking of daily / weekly / monthly KPI and exception reports to provide insights on the flow of hydrocarbon molecules through BP’s system landscape.

Problem solving: Identify issues in process and manage resolution with business teams, escalate accordingly.

Daily monitoring and clearing of the system exceptions and outstanding reconciliation items.

Drive continuous process improvement initiatives and prevent issues re-occurring

Assist IT with BCP for systems outages

Assist in ad hoc requests that come up from time to time

Support as SME and where required on business/team projects

Identify areas within consignment stock control framework where custody of BP’s hydrocarbons are at risk.

Support the implementation of migrating controls with business, I&E and GBS Team stakeholders.

Track compliance against agreed controls.

Provide assurance that all sales volumes have been recorded.

Establish and foster strong business relationships with relevant stakeholders and internal business partners.

Education & Experience Required

Tertiary qualification preferable in accounting or similar field

2 - 3 years post-qualification experience in accounting / reconciliation / root cause analysis

Essential Criteria

Advanced MS Excel (Vlookups, Pivots)

Demonstrated skills/experience in the following competencies:

Inventory accounting and control Inventory reconciliation Financial Transaction Recording Accounts Analysis & Reconciliation Customer Inquiries & Dispute Resolution

Grade IResponsible for supporting the materials management process, including planning, storage and handling, using analytical capabilities to assist delivery of performance in material forecasting and inventory management in compliance with the relevant systematic processes, procedures and requirements.