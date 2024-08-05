Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to tackle some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Evolve your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment! Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team? Join our Szeged Team and advance your career as Supply Accounting Analyst - German speaking! In this role You will (be): Adhering with the tasks outlined in the QMS Systems of GBS Europe

Controlling the completeness and integrity of hydrocarbon accounting processes

Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close

Monitoring of open items / overdues and incoming/outgoing payments

Managing contract changes and ad-hoc hydrocarbon queries

Continuous communication with stakeholders and following up issues

Support audits (both internal and external)

Reconciliation of billed bulk sales with stock/purchased quantities

Query handling and monitoring

Strong interactivity with assigned Business Units, customers as well as with Business Facing Financials.

Run & verify the month end stock accounting processes, ensuring all movements accurately priced & accounted for and all adjustments made

Support the analysis financial results of product cost, storage and handling activities

Resolve queries and issues as they arise with reference to relevant resources such as the Group Reporting Manual, working with the Rhine and HVC teams or other support from within the BSC

Provide effective support to system transformations in all phases of the project

Align with any other job-related requirements. This may be defined by a dedicated task list or defined by one’s relevant line manager What You will need to be successful: Proficiency in English AND active (or passive) German knowledge

Relevant qualification/degree in related Finance areas

Good knowledge in Finance area with experience in accounting

SAP, Excel system knowledge

Strong language, teamwork &interpersonal skills with particular focus on interaction with business operations and client responsiveness

Stakeholder management skills

Good level of administrative & analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness

Readiness for action At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you: Different bonus opportunities based on performance, different types of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



