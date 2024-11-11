Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Szeged - Finance Team and advance your career as an

Supply Accounting Analyst

In this role You will:

Adhere with the tasks outlined in the QMS Systems of GBS Europe

Prepare hydrocarbon related invoices

Control the completeness and integrity of hydrocarbon accounting processes

Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close

Monitor of open items and incoming/outgoing payment

Managing contract changes and ad-hoc hydrocarbon queries

Continuous communication with customers and following up issues

Support audits (both internal and external)

Reconciliation of billed bulk sales with stock/purchased quantities

Strong interactivity with assigned Business Units, customers as well as with Business Facing Financials.

Run & verify the month end stock accounting processes, ensuring all movements correctly priced & accounted for and all adjustments made

Produce actual costs and allocations reports

Review Cost recovery reports and propose adjustments

Support the analysis financial results of product cost, storage and handling activities

Align with any other job-related requirements. This may be defined by an attached task list or defined by one’s relevant line manager.

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant degree or equivalent experience

AR/AP Process experience desirable (MM knowledge is an advantage)

Good knowledge in Finance area (or willingness to learn the basics)

Interpersonal skills with particular focus on interaction with business operations and client responsiveness

Good level of administrative skills

Good level of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness

Readiness for action

Good communication and cooperation skills

Fluency in English. Additional language is a plus.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.