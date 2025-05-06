Job summary

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Supply Accounting Analyst

In this role You will:

Adhere with the tasks outlined in the QMS Systems of FBT

Prepare hydrocarbon related invoices

Control the completeness and integrity of hydrocarbon accounting processes

Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close

Monitor open items /overdues and incoming/outgoing payments

Manage contract changes and ad-hoc hydrocarbon queries

Continuously communicate with customers and following up issues

Support audits (both internal and external)

Be responsible for reconciliation of billed bulk sales with stock/purchased quantities

Be responsible for query handling and monitoring

Interact with assigned Business Units, customers as well as with Business Facing Financials

Run & verify the month end stock accounting processes, ensuring all movements correctly priced & accounted for and all adjustments made

Produce actual costs and allocations reports

Review Cost recovery reports and propose adjustments

Support the analysis financial results of product cost, storage and handling activities

Align with any other job-related requirements. This may be defined by an attached task list or defined by one’s relevant line manager

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant

Good knowledge in Finance area (or willingness to learn the basics)

AR/AP Process experience desirable (MM knowledge is an advantage)

Fluency in English; additional language is a plus

Language and interpersonal skills with particular focus on interaction with business operations and client responsiveness

Good level of administrative skills

Good level of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness

Customer- and service-oriented thinking

Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure

Good communication and cooperation skills

Assertiveness

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



