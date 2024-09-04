Job summary

Supply Accounting Analyst - Szeged - working in afternoon shift only during closing period

In This Role You Will:

Adhere with the tasks outlined in the QMS Systems of GBS Europe

Prepare hydrocarbon related invoices

Controlling the completeness and integrity of hydrocarbon accounting processes

Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close

Monitor of open items / overdues and incoming/outgoing payments

Manage contract changes and ad-hoc hydrocarbon queries

Continuously communicate with collaborators and following up issues

Support audits (both internal and external)

Reconcile billed bulk sales with stock/purchased quantities

Strongly interact with assigned Business Units, customers as well as with Business Facing Financials.

Run & verify the month end stock accounting processes, ensuring all movements accurately priced & accounted for and all adjustments made

Produce actual costs and allocations reports

Review Cost recovery reports and propose adjustments

Support the analysis financial results of product cost, storage and handling activities

What You Will Need To Be Successful:

​

Relevant degree

Good knowledge in Finance area (or willingness to learn the basics)

AR/AP Process experience desirable (MM knowledge is an advantage)

Fluency in English, additional language is a plus

Language and interpersonal skills with particular focus on interaction with business operations and client responsiveness

Good level of administrative skills

Good level of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness

Customer- and service-oriented thinking

Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure

Good communication and cooperation skills ​

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, different types of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



