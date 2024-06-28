Job summary

Purpose of role:

The Supply Accounting Manager for business is responsible for handling & leading a team to deliver Inventory reconciliations, Transaction control and processing payments for Storage and Ancillary Services. This role shall ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of end-to-end financial accounting processes. The incumbent shall also be implementing continuous improvement plans and leading conformance to internal and external requirements.

Key Results / Accountabilities:

The Operations Manager is responsible for the review and approval of crude and refined products inventory reconciliations for Refining & Marketing business. This includes approval of exchanges, 3rd party and proprietary terminals, pipelines, and in-transit truck & bulk locations. In addition, the team lead reviews and approves weekly and monthly transportation invoices for payment.

The team leads is responsible for the review of monthly storage and handling fee accruals during month-end close. The team leads reviews and approves all exchange settlements as well as gain/loss, write offs and out of period adjustments within appropriate delegation. The team leads is responsible for delivering a successful close each month.

The team leads is responsible for driving the CI agenda for the team and actively demonstrating bp and the GBS’s core principles. The Inventory team works closely with Marketing Supply negotiators, Supply Balance Coordinators, Schedulers, Settlement Analysts, and Transaction Control.

There is also regular interaction with other such as Global Oil, Fuels Marketing, embedded Finance and Air bp as well as externally with our 3rd Party partners. This position will be responsible for leading a team of X analysts and supporting their day-to-day activities, including reconciliation and payment approvals, root cause analysis, identifying process improvement opportunities. This also includes mentoring, coaching, assisting with career development and performance appraisals.

This position will have decision making authority for developing a team, as well as coaching and mentoring individuals within that team. This individual functions in a fast paced, multifaceted environment, regularly interacting with business management, financial team members and other internal/external partners across the GBS. This role has overall responsibility for the execution of performance and people management for each of the teams within its accountability. This individual interacts with business partners, leadership, peers and cross functional teams daily.

Responsible for the resolution of queries and reconciliation of refined product's inventory. This includes a monthly reconciliation of exchanges, 3rd party terminals, pipelines, in transit bulk locations by comparing SAP transaction data to the custody / confirmation statement received from the 3rd party operator, performing the reconciliation, identifying reconciling items, and posting gains and losses. The Regional Inventory Accounting Analyst is responsible for the resolution of these outstanding reconciliation items and issues working closely with front office teams, settlement analysts, volume / transaction control staff and 3rd parties. This includes related storage and handling fees: validating and approving these in readiness for payment.

• Reconciliation of Inventory - exchange, truck, bulk, and retail activity

• Research and resolution of exchange and physical inventory imbalances

• Research and resolution of exchange and storage & handling fee differences

• Identification and resolution of root cause errors

• Identification and resolution of internal control gaps

• Facilitation and maintenance of internal and external business relationships

• Ensures personal and team compliance with BP’s Code of Conduct and BP’s Values & Behaviours.

Leadership & Supervisory;

Carry out people management responsibilities in accordance with the organisation’s policies and applicable laws, including:

Plan, assign and advise on work for team members.

Set goals and clarity expectations, provide regular feedback, and conduct appraisals where required with direct reports.

Coach team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and help to embed a continuous improvement culture in the organisation.

Provide mentoring, guidance, and feedback to team members to support long term career development and retention of key talent.

Identify and provide opportunities for learning and self-development to build capability of the teams and ensure competency in performing activities. Secure resources to support development efforts.

Continuously strive to build a culture of high-performance.

Assign work to team members and handle resource allocation for the team and people in support of GBS service, control, and cost requirements. Ensure resource allocation strategy is flexible enough to respond to demand variations.

Key Challenges

Demonstrate clear understanding of the business context of the company in order to be able to deliver high quality accounting, reporting and controls

Partner with People and Culture and teams to ensure the necessary skills and experience are available to meet the challenges of a demanding and complex work

Quick to react and adapt to constantly evolving business requirements to support rapidly

changing business requirements

Looks for ways to do things better, faster, more effectively and play to win



Qualification & Experience, Business Capability



Finance & Accounting Professional/ Graduate with 12-15 years important experience with proven record of optimally delivering end-to-end financial accounting and reporting processes

Record to Report (R2R) operational experience / qualified accountant. Prior experience in handling impactful team(s) with delivery accountability on accounting, reporting and controls

Knowledge of SAP financial modules / functionality and reporting tools

Hands-on experience in process re-engineering, improvements and strong drive on process transformation

Oil/Energy shown experience and knowledge with an understanding of the terminology, business functions and processes

Experience in process transformation initiatives

• In-depth knowledge of R2R processes including key roles, controls and Key Performance Indicators



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.