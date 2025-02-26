Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Join our Szeged - Finance Team and advance your career as a:

Supply Accounting Manager

In this role You will:

Be responsible for maintaining relationships associated with the Business - providing primary overall contact back to the Business and being the focal point for relationships with the OSP associated with the Business supported.

Be required to use the relationships with the Business in order to understand projects and issues as they relate to the GBS and communicate these effectively within the GBS and also to manage the GBS requirements with the Business to ensure smooth operations.

Work with the other team leaders and Process Leads to look for and implement improvements in process, practice and organisation structure for the teams supporting the Business.

Work with the Process Leads and other team leaders to assist in building the annual budgets for the teams supporting the Business.

Understand the policies and procedures relating to the Business and support all teams covered in delivering within these.

Review and implement changes to the processes across the teams if these improve control, efficiency or service.

Follow any other business / SPU / Country specific requirements, which may be defined by an attached task list or defined by Process Lead or GBSE Leadership Team or by Key Business Partners

Develop talents for existing and future operations, ensure robust back-up structure and ensure efficient team structure and task allocation

Deliver continuous CIs that have direct timing and cost efficiency impact for both GBS and business.

Actively participate in the Finance LT meetings

Own end-to-end accounting and financial responsibilities (stock accounting, supply finance, lead accountant activities and oversee highly complex transactions, provide the business with the expected financial impacts).

Be responsible for the Statutory Financial reporting (oversee and lead the entire external audit and financial reporting process including to ensure the statutory compliance and being up to date with all the country related accounting and financial reporting rules).

Be involved in project management, meaning the preparation and decision making together with the business and finance team (e.g. regarding the long term operating model and all of it’s detail

Support Business clients in understanding their General Ledger and Group reporting

Ensure timely and accurate Group Accounts submissions and drive for consistent improvement of key Key Performance Indicators (e.g. Gait submission on time, number of PGA’s or Intercompany differences) and higher quality Group Accounts reviews

Provide support for Statutory accounts audit and filing and Tax computation preparation, filing and related audits and queries

Ensure the team fully aligns with the Balance Sheet Integrity standard and reports on a timely and correct basis to the Internal control team on ledgers for which the team is responsible

Work with the GBS Internal Control team to maintain Control Evaluation Templates owned within the team current, perform periodic self-assessment activities and facilitate internal and external audit review

Deal with Outsourced Service Providers where applicable and act as point of escalation for issues between businesses and IBM

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant Finance Degree

Financial accounting experience or experience in various finance processes 8+ years

Relevant BP business experience and knowledge

Able to manage multiple / conflicting priorities with a strong track record of delivery against tight deadlines.

Language and interpersonal skills with particular focus on client responsiveness

Good level of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness

Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure,

Self confident appearance in relations to the internal and outside world

Strong communication and cooperation skills

Assertiveness

Experience leading a team (5-8 years)

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Disclaimer: Please note that, according to Hungarian law (2012/I. 113. §), mothers or single parents caring for a child under three years of age cannot be employed in night shift positions.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Long Term Planning {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.