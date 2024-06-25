This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and evolve your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Szeged Team and advance your career as Supply Accounting SME!

In this role You will:

Support a European refinery

Adhere with the tasks outlined in the QMS Systems of GBS Europe

Carry out the period end close processes in a timely and accurate manner requiring extensive experience to ensure the correct reporting and accounting treatment

Manage issue resolution and query handling reference to Group Reporting Manuals and / or working closely with the Business / Country teams supported

Work together with the Senior S&IA Team Leaders/Managers and Business / Country teams to understand the priorities and work to deliver against these as required

Work on complex and difficult S&IA related processes together with the Senior Team Leader that require deep end-to-end process understanding

Look for opportunities to drive process improvements and work with the relevant people to put them in place

Maintain the relationship with every relevant team to ensure the smooth operation

Support the internal and external audits effectively

Raise the attention of S&IA Senior TL to the possible risks in the S&IA related processes

Provide guidance and support to other team members

Align with any other job-related requirements defined by S&IA Senior TL, Supply Accounting Manager, Process Lead or by Business contact

What You will need to be successful:

Finance related degree and 5+ years of experience in relevant Finance areas including end-to-end accounting

Fluency in English

Language and interpersonal skills with particular focus on interaction with business operations and client responsiveness

Good level of administrative & analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness

Strong problem-solving skills

Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure

Good communication and cooperation skills

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, different types of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Communication, Customer experience, Decision Making, Finance, Group Problem Solving, Internal control and compliance, Resilience



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.