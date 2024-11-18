Job summary
Entity:
Finance
Job Family Group:
Finance Group
Job Description:
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a:
Supply Accounting SME (Fixed-Term appr. 2,5 years)
In this role You will:
- Adhere with the tasks outlined in the QMS Systems of GBS Europe
- Carry out the period end close processes in a timely and accurate manner requiring extensive experience to ensure the correct reporting and accounting treatment
- Manage issue resolution and query handling reference to Group Reporting Manuals and / or working closely with the Business / Country teams supported
- Work together with the Senior S&IA Team Leaders/Managers and Business / Country teams to understand the priorities and work to deliver against these as required
- Look for opportunities to drive process improvements and work with the relevant people to put them in place
- Manage the relationship with every teams in GBS and in Accenture to ensure the smooth operation
- Support the internal and external audits effectively
- Raise the attention of S&IA Senior TL to the possible risks in the S&IA related processes
- Provide guidance and support to other team members
- Align with any other job-related requirements defined by S&IA Senior TL, Supply Accounting Manager, Process Lead or by Business contact
What You will need to be successful:
- Relevant degree and min. 5 year experience in related Finance area
- Good knowledge in Finance area (or willingness to learn the basics)
- Interpersonal skills with particular focus on interaction with business operations and client responsiveness
- Good level of administrative skills
- Good level of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness
- Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure
- Good communication and cooperation skills
- Fluency in English. Additional language is a plus.
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
- Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
- Life & health insurance, medical care package
- Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement
- Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
- Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room
- Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
- Possibility to join our social communities and networks
- Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment
- Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!
Travel Requirement
No travel is expected with this role
Relocation Assistance:
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Remote Type:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Skills:
Accounting, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Communication, Customer experience, Decision Making, Finance, Group Problem Solving, Internal control and compliance, Resilience
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.