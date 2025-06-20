Job summary

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. Join our Team and advance your career as a Supply Accounting SME In this role You will: Ensure timely and accurate supply & inventory accounting processes to deliver silent run and acceptable service level to the Business partners

Support timely mid-month, monthly, quarterly and annual financial close processes in accordance with the Group Reporting Manual and any other relevant standards

Deliver Finance Operation and Cost Accounting support to the Business partners assigned to the role

Provide support for Balance Sheet Assurance, SNOW controls, Payment, Inventory & CSO reports

Keep the documents up to date to ensure silent run for the daily operation and for audits (internal and external) as well

Work on complex and difficult S&IA related processes together with the S&IA Senior Team Leader that require deep end-to-end process understanding

Provide support to the S&IA Supply Accounting Managers and guidance to the team members whenever it is required

Provide effective support to system transformations in all phases of the project

Provide effective support to every kind of process improvements and projects by delivering new ideas and helping the implementation

Have relevant accounting and IT knowledge

Work closely with several S&IA teams that require openness for supporting each other by knowledge sharing

Provide back up support to other S&IA Team Leaders during their absence

Provide support to build a good partnership up with the Business partners What You will need to be successful: Relevant degree and min 5 years experience in related Finance area

Strong level of analytical skills, numeracy and strong financial understanding

Customer- and service-oriented thinking,

Strong communication and cooperation skills

Assertiveness

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills - English language skills (verbal and written)

Ability to adapt to a changing environment and handle multiple priorities

Proactive attitude and problem solving skills , motivated personality At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you: Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us! At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



