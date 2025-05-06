Supply Accounting SME (Sales)

Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In South Africa, we operate bp’s Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In South Africa, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

The HVC Supply Accountant/SME (Sales) role is an individual contributor role reporting to the Supply Accounting Manager within the HVC team of the FBT-Finance: Accounting and Control function. The role has the primary responsibility to ensure that we manage, control and develop our operations in a “process designed” manner to deliver value to the business. A core part of this responsibility includes (as it relates to product revenue and trade debtors):

Ensure that internal and external accounting and reporting is prepared in accordance with IFRS and BP Group Accounting policies

To support operations management across various teams, business and geographies according to process design, especially in topics accounting, reporting and control

Drive process simplification, standardisation and continuous improvement with the respective operations and optimisation teams

Drive standardisation of process controls and key performance metrics

Support maintaining adherence to the standards & policies through providing relevant domain expertise to the operations and delivery teams



Monitor and review day-to-day operations in accordance with relevant service level agreements, management strategies, goals and processes to ensure delivery meets customer expectations.

Overall accountability for the accounting and control activities which includes performing the day-to-day processing of financial transactions (e.g. ledger entries, journal postings) to ensure that accounts are maintained in an effective, up-to-date and accurate manner.

Gain and maintain an understanding of the end-to-end supply sales processes to resolve sales related queries.

Perform the month end close process (calculate, prepare and process journals) for Sales and Debtors as it relates to hydrocarbons ensuring validity, accuracy, completeness of relevant elements of the General Ledger.

Support monthly, quarterly and annual financial close processes in accordance with the Group Reporting Manual and any other relevant standards, work with FBT Financial Reporting teams for the financial close processes

Perform the reconciliation of respective systems to ensure they balance and that discrepancies / variations are investigated and corrected

Proven track record and experience in Financial Accounting roles (2 – 3 years minimum)

Hands-on experience in process re-engineering, improvements, and strong drive on process transformation

Experience in process transformation initiatives

Proficiency in stakeholder management and ability to influence, effectively collaborate and negotiate

Ability to align operational and project management tasks and priorities

Self-confident appearance in relation to the internal and outside world

Strong communication and cooperation skills

Relevant BP business experience and knowledge would be advantageous



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting, Risk Management, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.