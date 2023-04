Job summary

As Director - Supply Alliances, you will be responsible for adding value to Castrol by leading strategy / extending its commercial relationships to prospective value chain partners.



In this role, you will be developing Castol, Procurement and Supply Chain strategy and directing implementing commercial and strategic relationships with raw material vendors, third party blenders, procurement collaboration vehicles, competitors, route to market entities and circularity partners in accordance with the company's overarching objectives, goals and strategies.



Your main role would be to negoitate, build and manage relationships with other partners to mutually benefit all the parties involved to generate global value. In this role you will be managing company partnerships and alliances for strategic value and the growth of the company in terms of revenue / cost competitiveness.



This role will work at the very highest levels accross the BP, Castrol and Partner Executive level.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead the development of an Alliances strategy aligned with Castrol strategy and building organizational capability through talent acquisition and internal development.

Drive the sourcing new partners and executing Alliances solutions across the Value Chain, balancing global and specific market needs by working with sound program and project management principles.

Lead the opportunity identification, dependency management and negotiating Alliance deals and ensuring mutually beneficial partnership terms in line with business / supply chain objectives and strategy.

Lead the maintenance and deepening of relationships with existing partners through collaboration and strategic commitments and integrating Alliances work with ongoing / future network optimisation / Procurement Category strategy.

Lead the development of metrics to measure ROI from Alliances.

Lead the establishment of a compliant and systematic process, framework and playbook for partner outreach and relationship management

Lead the development of detailed plans for implementing the alliance, including timelines and action items for all parties involved.

Define and deliver in excess of $100m of value by 2030 and build business case for significant investment of BP capital > $50m +

Monitoring the progress of each alliance to ensure that goals are being met.

Own the management of governance and communications internally.



Job Holder requirements (minimum education, experience & capabilities):



Education

Higher level degree: Master's Degree or equivalent professional qualification

Experience

Extensive prior experience in a similar role, and demonstrating a strong track record of success in building strategic partnerships and comfort in working with ambiguity.

Strong experience working with executive level stakeholders to find win-win solutions within Castrol and the wider bp.

Highly goal oriented, assertive and a hands-on, problem solver with a decisive mindset. Strong leadership skills, specifically showing a wide range of interpersonal skills applicable in different situations with staff, internal peers and external contacts.

Proven track record in people and capability development.

Proven ability towards constructive networking externally and internally.

Experienced in leveraging relationships and networks within organizations.

Skills and Competencies