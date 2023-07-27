Supply Alliances Director

This role is not eligible for relocation

Responsible for leading the delivery of supply chain management for the region/country, directly influencing strategic development, driving continuous improvement to optimize supply chain systems and supplier management processes, owning internal and external relationships to deliver value and reduce costs, driving compliance to safety requirements and championing risk management.

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Responsible for leading the delivery of supply chain management for the region/country, directly influencing strategic development, driving continuous improvement to optimize supply chain systems and supplier management processes, owning internal and external relationships to deliver value and reduce costs, driving compliance to safety requirements and championing risk management.



Key Accountabilities:

Lead the development of an Alliances strategy aligned with Castrol strategy and building organizational capability through talent acquisition and internal development.

Drive the sourcing new partners and executing Alliances solutions across the Value Chain, balancing global and specific market needs by working with sound program and project management principles.

Lead the opportunity identification, dependency management and negotiating Alliance deals and ensuring mutually beneficial partnership terms in line with business / supply chain objectives and strategy.

Lead the maintenance and deepening of relationships with existing partners through collaboration and strategic commitments and integrating Alliances work with ongoing / future network optimisation / Procurement Category strategy.

Lead the development of metrics to measure ROI from Alliances.

Lead the establishment of a compliant and systematic process, framework and playbook for partner outreach and relationship management

Lead the development of detailed plans for implementing the alliance, including timelines and action items for all parties involved.

Define and deliver in excess of $100m of value by 2030 and build business case for significant investment of BP capital > $50m +

Monitoring the progress of each alliance to ensure that goals are being met.

Own the management of governance and communications internally.



Education

Higher level degree: Master's Degree or equivalent professional qualification

Experience

Extensive prior experience in a similar role, and demonstrating a strong track record of success in building strategic partnerships and comfort in working with ambiguity.

Strong experience working with executive level stakeholders to find win-win solutions within Castrol and the wider bp.

Highly goal oriented, assertive and a hands-on, problem solver with a decisive mindset. Strong leadership skills, specifically showing a wide range of interpersonal skills applicable in different situations with staff, internal peers and external contacts.

Proven track record in people and capability development.

Proven ability towards constructive networking externally and internally.

Experienced in leveraging relationships and networks within organizations.

Skills and Competencies

Strong communication and presentation skills both verbal and written.

Excellent negotiation skills, understanding of strategic supplier/customer relationships

Strong organizational and time management skills.



Travel Requirement

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



