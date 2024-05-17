Supply Chain Accountant (Fixed Term Contract)

This role is not eligible for relocation

The Supply Accounting Accountant job exists to support the delivery of period end close accounting, accurate and timely reconciliation and reporting services to the bpSA business partners for petroleum and distillate product inventory, including related ancillary costs and fuel taxes.

Key Responsibilities

Functional

Execute day-to-day inventory accounting/settlements operations to ensure delivery meets customer expectations.

Monitor inventory transactions and reports in systems and reconcile inventory and inventory related accounts in the general ledger; review and ensure statutory reports are prepared in a timely manner.

Conduct monthly cost and/or stock reconciliations and balance sheet reconciliations where necessary.

Resolve all outstanding reconciliation issues on a timely basis

Investigate and resolve physical inventory movement imbalances and differences.

Support external / internal audit and Internal Control reviews.

Ensure the generation of accurate and timely payment of / to third party and inter-company vendor/ customer invoices for goods received and related services on behalf of bpSA and in compliance with policies and procedures.

Perform review and verification of pricing and transaction volume including contract review and stock/sales/purchases ledger; calculate other charges and fees.

Monitor key reports and data to ensure that accounts are accurate and clean.

Act as a liaison with business finance, negotiators, schedulers, credit Treasury teams and third parties in identifying and resolving various issues including contract and movement entries, deal documentation review.

Essential Experience

Approximately 5 years relevant experience in a financial accounting environment, and extensive experience in performing and resolving reconciliations

Key Competencies

Financial transaction recording

Accounts analysis & reconciliation

Inventory accounting & control

Risk & compliance management

Data management & control

Customer Service Delivery Excellence

Internal Control Management

Vendor Payment Processing

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Skills:

