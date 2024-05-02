Supply Chain Accountant

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

Key Responsibilities:

Vet routing and planning schedules to ensure objective is met

Compile customer service measurement and investigate failure reasons

Lead delivery communication to customers

Investigate customer complaints and queries by liaising with customers and internal stakeholders

Lead emergency deliveries by coordinating execution with internal stakeholders

Raise credits for customer returns

Run billable freight and resolve discrepancies

Report on Team Monthly Cyber-score

Assist with Team Projects/Initiatives

Ongoing assurance on accrual and payment compliance with agreed processes

Work closely with colleagues to develop and maintain good strong business relationships based on trust and honest discussion.

Plan reports carefully and make well informed decisions in changing reports to suite, a possible multi-user or multi distributor organisation

Participate and be actively involved in process changes which are ongoing to ensure smooth flow of information within the organisation

Education

BCom Accounting, CIMA or equivelent

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

