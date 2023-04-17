Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.

In line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in Europe, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in the Netherlands. This is one of a number of roles in the Offshore Wind Procurement team at bp focused on delivering bp’s ambitions of 50 GW of developed renewable generating capacity by 2030. Underpinning this growth is significant investment, and procurement is at the forefront of managing this spend with suppliers, building relationships with the market, and delivering competitive outcomes with the business.



We are looking for high calibre individuals to join our expanding offshore wind team, this role will include developing and executing both category and project procurement strategies, providing assurance of non-operated projects, and supporting early stage greenfield and brownfield business development opportunities.



Join our Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Offshore Wind (OFW) team and advance your career as a

Supply Chain Analyst, OFW



The position has been advertised in bp's Rotterdam office location but we look to establish our local Netherlands offshore wind team and project office in Utrecht.



This role is in support of bp's Gas & Low Carbon Energy entity which supports all bp’s new energy projects including offshore wind, solar, hydrogen and CCS.

This role will form part of the Netherlands procurement team, reporting to the Netherlands Offshore Wind Supply Chain Development Manager , working together in support of the development, construction and operation of Offshore Wind farms. This is just one part of the exciting integrated energy system that bp is looking to create, with renewables at its centre.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

In this role You will:

Support early engagement and early-stage offshore wind projects in the Netherlands, recognizing supply chain risk and opportunity, and evaluating project viability. This will involve understanding offshore wind supply chain maturity, ability to develop local suppliers and build positive project impacts in local communities.

Support participation in cluster and industry forum representation, contract template creation and establishing competitive advantageous relationships and strategic alliances with key suppliers.

Support the development of offshore wind supply chain strategy working closely with the Center of Excellence offshore wind team, the wider category team and engineering team to define the approach to market and develop and execute project procurement strategies for Turbines, Foundations and Transport & Installation.

Develop market intelligence of global offshore wind markets, building strong knowledge of the supply base and supply chain vulnerabilities, developing strong supplier relationships and engagement in the industry that positions bp as a sector leader in supply chain.

Be deployed in the Netherlands in support of our Offshore Wind projects to support sourcing and contracting through contract execution and post contract award management activities. This may include covering scope change requests, set-up of additional ongoing agreements, and tracking of project indexation exposure. This may also include securing the necessary internal and external approvals in line with contracting governance procedures, ensuring any local requirements are captured in the contract scope of work and working closely with the line on identifying the value drivers that will inform risk/reward agreements and commercial models.