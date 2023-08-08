Supply Chain Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



As part of bp, Castrol is widely acknowledged as the world's leading specialist provider of Lubricant solutions. For more than 120 years as a global brand, Castrol has sustained a track record of innovation and technology leadership. We develop, manufacture, distribute and market the most advanced lubricating oils, electric vehicle (EV) fluids, greases, fluids and provide service and maintenance offers to customers in the automotive, industrial, shipping and production sectors across the globe.

Across Australia and New Zealand, Castrol is a clear market leader across Lubricants and Fluids sectors and also hold the #1 spot for Brand Awareness.

We are now seeking a Supply Planning Analyst to support the Castrol ANZ Supply Planning Team in analysing supply and inventory data, providing inventory insights, identifying and reporting on low performing inventory and leading continuous improvement projects.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.

About the Role:

Utilise data analysis tools to create and enhance inventory reporting on KPIs.

Facilitate inventory and supply reporting, including analysis of root cause for deviations.

Identify risks to achieving targets via reporting

Understand and utilise knowledge of Castrol inventory management policies and supply chain theory to identify process gaps and recommend inventory optimisation opportunities.

Project manage inventory and NPI improvement project initiatives to deliver value and eliminate process waste.

About You:

Prior experience in supply chain, manufacturing or business analyst role.

Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, interpret and analyse large volumes of data to drive informed decision making.

ERP software experience.

Strong collaborative mindset with excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to prioritise tasks and meet deadlines.

Strong interest in supply chain theory and commitment to ongoing development.

The Benefits

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (60/40 Hybrid working arrangement)

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



