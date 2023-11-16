This role is not eligible for relocation

We are recruiting for multiple Supply Chain Analysts for our Milton Keynes office here at bp.As a Supply Chain Analyst, you will be an integral part of a small, high-impact team implementing a new forecasting & replenishment system. Your initial responsibilities will include data cleansing, documenting processes and preparing training material, and solution testing.Post-implementation, you will transition into the UK supply chain team, using the new system to drive improvements in Supply Chain KPIs such as on-shelf availability & working capital.Your mission: to ensure that the right products reach the right stores in the right quantities, maximising customer satisfaction, minimising waste, and optimising working capital.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities!

Support implementation of the forecast and replenishment solution, including input and output data validation, detailed testing and producing training materials.

Develop tracking processes to record current performance to compare and demonstrate improvements through implementation of our new F&R solution.

Be a key project team member, working closely with IT partners, system providers and business teams.

Work closely with our 3PL to ensure smooth transition from old and new ways of working.

Become a subject matter expert for our new forecast & replenishment system. Providing training and support for the UK Supply Chain team.

Create and document new business processes and ways of working under the new system.

Lead and support F&R implementation in a way that ensures no impact to the day-to-day operations.

Deliver improvement in sales, gross margin, product availability, inventory, and waste.

Provide clear updates to business partners and senior leaders.

Having own transport is desirable, as 10% of your working week you would be expected to travel to stores, distribution center’s, suppliers etc. (any travel expenses outside of your normal commute will be covered)

Essential Experience

Previous experience in supply chain with specific experience in improving on-shelf product availability and optimising inventory in a retail environment

Experienced in influencing commercial trading teams and suppliers to deliver supply chain metrics

Robust analytical skills, showcasing advanced proficiency in Excel and Microsoft Office tools

Previous experience implementing and / or operating a similar F&R system is desirable

Experience in sales/ demand forecasting processes and theory

Previous experience with Relex or a similar F&R system is desirable

Why Join our team?!

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly and are committed to accommodate individuals with disabilities during the application process, interviews, and throughout their employment.

Contact us to request reasonable adjustments. Flexible working arrangements are available with our hybrid working.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Knowledge Sharing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth, Operational Excellence {+ 11 more}



