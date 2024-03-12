This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

We are recruiting for multiple Supply Chain Analysts for our Milton Keynes office here at bp.



As a Supply Chain Analyst, you will be an integral part of a small, high-impact team. Managing your categories end to end and working closing with other key functions in the business such as Trading, Space Planning and our Logistics partner. You will be accountable to drive improvements in Supply Chain KPIs such as on-shelf availability & working capital.



Your mission: to ensure that the right products reach the right stores in the right quantities, maximising customer satisfaction, minimising waste, and optimising working capital.

Key Accountabilities!

Working alongside the Category Buyers, Space Planners, Master Data, and bp's third-party logistic provider DHL, to ensure sensible central ranging decisions and stocking levels to optimise the total supply chain.

Supply Chain lead in managing a number of key shop categories such as Soft Drinks, Confectionery & Grocery

Support the UK Supply Chain Manager in supplier management to ensure stock availability through the supply chain

Analyse total supply chain cost and efficiency and recommend changes (ranging, frequency & time of delivery etc.) to make the supply chain work more effectively.

Develop and maintain product ordering process for the day to day business including promotions and new lines, liaising with Operations and Category Buyers to forecast promotional and new product uplifts for all promotions and new products

Maintain monthly KPI reports which show performance against budget AND trend analysis by supplier

Manage all key seasonal events (inc. Easter, Summer and Xmas) maximising sales and availability whilst managing cost, as well as minimising food waste.

Having own transport is desirable, as 10% of your working week you would be expected to travel to stores, distribution center’s, suppliers etc. (any travel expenses outside of your normal commute will be covered)

Essential Experience

Previous experience in supply chain with specific experience in improving on-shelf product availability and optimising inventory in a retail environment

Experienced in influencing commercial trading teams and suppliers to deliver supply chain metrics

Robust analytical skills, showcasing advanced proficiency in Excel and Microsoft Office tools

Previous experience implementing and / or operating a similar F&R system is desirable

Experience in sales/ demand forecasting processes and theory

Previous experience with Relex or a similar F&R system is desirable

Why Join our team?!

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly and are committed to accommodate individuals with disabilities during the application process, interviews, and throughout their employment.

Contact us to request reasonable adjustments. Flexible working arrangements are available with our hybrid working.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial acumen, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.