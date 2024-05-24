Supply Chain Analyst

Entity:Customers & Products
We keep the marine industry moving, offering products, consultancy, and technical solutions for fleets and shipping. From high-performance engine oils and Environmentally Acceptable Lubricants to oil and greases.
The Supply Analyst role is responsible for the timely, accurate, and safe execution of Global Supply Chain (GSC) logistics and delivery operations, assuring cost and service efficiency to meet the Global Marine and Energy (GME) offer to the Customer.
The position works closely with Global GBS Order Management team, Houston GSC team, and third-party Delivery Agent Contractors and Manufacturing plants as required. It supports delivery of the agreed Marine and Energy operational and financial performance with an outstanding customer service.
This role actively participates in initiatives related to continuous customer service improvement and logistics costs savings. These deliverables must be achieved ensuring compliance with Code of Conduct, safe and compliance operation, and adherence to OMS operating elements across the entire supply chain operations and third-party contractors.
This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule, three times a week from the office.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action
