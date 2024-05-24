Supply Chain Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



We keep the marine industry moving, offering products, consultancy, and technical solutions for fleets and shipping. From high-performance engine oils and Environmentally Acceptable Lubricants to oil and greases.

The Supply Analyst role is responsible for the timely, accurate, and safe execution of Global Supply Chain (GSC) logistics and delivery operations, assuring cost and service efficiency to meet the Global Marine and Energy (GME) offer to the Customer.

The position works closely with Global GBS Order Management team, Houston GSC team, and third-party Delivery Agent Contractors and Manufacturing plants as required. It supports delivery of the agreed Marine and Energy operational and financial performance with an outstanding customer service.

This role actively participates in initiatives related to continuous customer service improvement and logistics costs savings. These deliverables must be achieved ensuring compliance with Code of Conduct, safe and compliance operation, and adherence to OMS operating elements across the entire supply chain operations and third-party contractors.

This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule, three times a week from the office.

Responsible to coordinate Marine and Energy Logistics and delivery operations for Mexico and LATAM to execute in full- and on-time delivery to Customers. This requires robust communication and working closely with the Marine and Energy 3rd party Delivery Agents, GBS Order Managers, GSC Supply Planner and GSC Customer Fulfillment.

Attend Daily Open order review and respond to escalations from Order Managers through Teams Customer Care room – Americas chat.

Daily management of orders using reporting and Manta/SAP systems.

Ensure all SAP logistics steps, including the goods issue of the sales order, are performed in a timely manner (24/48 hours) by Delivery Agents in the Logistics Portal.

Step in to assist or provide basic troubleshooting on transactions or diagnose and raise issues to bp Logistics Advisor. This includes supporting resolution of inventory discrepancies impacting order closure with Delivery Agents and Customer Fulfillment.

Responsible for sales order entry and exports for raw material additives to Latin America countries.

Support Delivery Agent performance management to deliver service level agreements (Order to Cash, Customer Complaints, In full on time, etc) with Marine business in supporting achievement of financial and operational targets.

Ensure conformance to Marine global procedures and policies on logistics and deliveries including administration.

Vacation Back up for Delivery Coordinator assigned US Delivery Agents.

Responsible for contracts with Port Authorities in Mexico

Handle purchase orders for services in Mexico.

Manage Plant Coordinator stage gate for new product set ups or changes for Distributors in LATAM countries.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

5 years of supply management experience. Marine supply chain and lubricants product knowledge will be phenomenal!

A good working understanding of best practices in supply chain management, procurement, operations, planning, inventory control, systems, safety, warehousing, and distribution.

SAP experience

Effective verbal and written communication skills in Spanish and English (Full professional proficiency is a must)

Strong leadership, negotiation, and networking skills; experience in leading projects that demonstrate driving continuous improvement.

Positive relationship management and interpersonal skills to build relationships with diverse customers and stakeholders.

Problem solver and creative in finding alternative solutions.

Self-starter - able to work with a team of professionals located remotely.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our team?

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, and many others benefits! we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment.

We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



