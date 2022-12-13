Supply Chain Analyst - Third Party

Job summary

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis



This is a temporary role will support supply, third party Manufacturing and Planning teams across various areas



Support the overall performance and execution of operations at assigned third party manufacturing sites, to ensure delivery of BP GSC short and long-term performance objectives and coordinate the activities of many functions within the plant to achieve a successful outcome.



Key Accountabilities



The incumbent will support a 3P Manufacturing manager, responsible for operations at assigned third party sites and ensure compliance to BP HSSE, quality, service, cost, and contractual requirements. Overall responsibilities include:

• Monitoring performance and trends using various tools (RCCP, KPI Monthly Metrics, PIP, QSI, etc.) and work with assigned third party sites to maintain quality, manage risks, correct deviations, and align capabilities with BP ways of working, GSC strategies, and environmental conditions;

• Ensuring the flow of materials through the third-party sites, from inventory management to purchasing materials, production planning to the final release of goods to the customers to achieve expected customer service (IFOT) within working capital and cost guidelines;

• Engaging appropriate stakeholders to assist in resolution of disputes between third party and associated entities (BP, approved vendors, customers, logistics);

• Driving continuous improvements and implement best practices where needed;

• Ensure accuracy of BP systems (SAP inventory and transactions; Fusion) and alignment with the third party’s operating systems;



Crucial Education and Experience



Bachelor of Science Degree (preferably Supply Chain or Engineering) or equivalent with manufacturing and operations experience in lubricants, CPG or chemical industry

Note: This is a temporary role

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more