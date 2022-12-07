Supply Chain Analyst (m/w/d), Offshore Wind

Job summary

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Your tasks:

Developing market intelligence in the offshore wind markets focused in the Germany, building solid understanding of the global and local supply base and supply chain risks

Support early-stage offshore wind projects, including organizing relevant development contracts, mapping local content opportunities and helping evaluate project viability and costs

Work with suppliers to understand their capabilities and development plans. Also linking with industry cluster organisation to learn and share best practice

Support technology supplier collaboration efforts and sustainability improvements in the low carbon sector

Deliver operational procure to pay support for low carbon energy businesses, collaborating with various teams (e.g. sourcing, category)

Build effective collaborative relationships with stakeholders in the Low Carbon business to advise and collaborate on their procurement and supply chain needs

Support delivery of key offshore wind projects and supply chain needs in the Germany

Ensure continuous improvement and knowledge sharing

Degree in Business Administration or comparable experience

Fluent in German and English

A minimum of 3 years previous experience within the offshore wind market

A minimum of 2 years previous experience within contract management

Experience with P2P systems, including operational procurement

An ability to work in a new, fast paced area of the market with a self-starting attitude

A commercial approach and analytical skills

Ability to work in an agile way as a part of multi-disciplinary teams