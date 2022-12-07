Site traffic information and cookies

Supply Chain Analyst (m/w/d), Offshore Wind

  • Location Germany - North - Hamburg
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 141137BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

To join our team in Hamburg

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Your tasks:

  • Developing market intelligence in the offshore wind markets focused in the Germany, building solid understanding of the global and local supply base and supply chain risks
  • Support early-stage offshore wind projects, including organizing relevant development contracts, mapping local content opportunities and helping evaluate project viability and costs
  • Work with suppliers to understand their capabilities and development plans. Also linking with industry cluster organisation to learn and share best practice
  • Support technology supplier collaboration efforts and sustainability improvements in the low carbon sector
  • Deliver operational procure to pay support for low carbon energy businesses, collaborating with various teams (e.g. sourcing, category)
  • Build effective collaborative relationships with stakeholders in the Low Carbon business to advise and collaborate on their procurement and supply chain needs
  • Support delivery of key offshore wind projects and supply chain needs in the Germany
  • Ensure continuous improvement and knowledge sharing
Our requirements:
  • Degree in Business Administration or comparable experience
  • Fluent in German and English
  • A minimum of 3 years previous experience within the offshore wind market
  • A minimum of 2 years previous experience within contract management
  • Experience with P2P systems, including operational procurement
  • An ability to work in a new, fast paced area of the market with a self-starting attitude
  • A commercial approach and analytical skills
  • Ability to work in an agile way as a part of multi-disciplinary teams
What we offer:
  • bp stands for agile working in a digitalised, team-oriented and international working environment
  • Flexible and mobile working as well as 30 days of annual leave
  • Attractive compensation package (company pension scheme, bonus and share programme, Aral fuel card, group accident insurance, various special benefits)
  • International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities
  • Structured onboarding programme and buddy support
  • Subsidised canteen as well as hot drinks and water for free
  • Commitment to society: bp doubles the donations made privately by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment
  • Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount
  • Programmes to improve the work-life balance

