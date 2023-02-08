Supply Chain Coordinator

Job summary

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis

Responsible for managing the supply planning/coordination of bulk and packaged finished goods, ensuring we have the right products, at the right time and in the right place to fulfill customer demand while delivering performance objectives.

Key Accountabilities

Lead coordination of supply with production planners (both domestic and global) to ensure total demand is captured in respective production plans

Provide formal weekly updates to channel on production adherence, deviation to plan, risks, and actions needed to mitigate impacts

Manage all distribution related requirements, working closely with production and distribution planners

Highlight any risk to meeting demand in the short, mid, and long term, by participating in the production plan handoff process while integrating with raw material, packaging, and plant scheduling teams

Work with logistics, third party manufacturing, and warehousing teams to align on capacities required to fulfill monthly demand

Build tracking mechanisms/reports/dashboards/data repository to effectively present and communicate status of demand and fulfillment throughout week/month/year.

Interact with sales team to capture, communicate, and action any changes required to inventory positions or route to market

Participate/Lead projects related to fulfillment activities relevant to the market (sourcing changes, stocking strategy, logistics improvements)

Liaise with order management team to collectively solution issues that would impede fulfillment of demand

Work with the NPI (New Product Introduction) Planner to ensure that product lifecycle plans are reflected in the production plans, are completed to agreed timelines, and goals are met, such as managing the phase in and phase out of stocks.

Work with Master Data Administrators and Plant Schedulers to ensure production planning master data is accurate and reflects reality with regular reviews are in place to drive improvements.

Crucial Education

BS degree (Or equivalent experience), preferably in business administration, supply chain, or logistics

Desired – APICS or CSCMP certification; must have experience in demand planning, manufacturing, and/or logistics/warehousing.

Crucial Experience and Job Requirements

Minimum of 3 years of experience, including significant supply planning experience, including at least 1 year supporting multiple plants; experience with crafting integrated Master Plans, Material Requirement Plans and Rough-Cut Capacity Plans

Desirable criteria

Demonstrated experience with problem identification, data analysis, and process improvement

Demonstrated experience working with and/or leading cross-functional supply chain partners; JDE, SAP or similar ERP system knowledge; knowledge of ERP planning (DRP, MPS, MRP, SFC, BOM, Master Data, etc.)

Intermediate to sophisticated knowledge of Microsoft Excel and basic knowledge of Microsoft Access

High level of organization skills; ability to influence up and down, and engage others

Attention to detail; Clear speaker and communicator; Self-starter

Able to kick off improvement projects and manage within a cross functional team.

Bi-Lingual English/Spanish speaking highly preferred

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!