Supply Chain Coordinator - CCSA & Mexico

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

This role is leading CCSA & Mexico Supply Chain activities and interact with Sales Operations, Customer Service, Production Plants, Planning, Master Data, Logistics, Warehousing, and Project Managers.Responsible for supporting supply chain operations through coordinating supply optimization, using analytical capabilities to assist with supply chain solutions, planning, product availability, and development of continuous improvement opportunities to assist efforts to ensure sufficient supply of goods and products. Main responsibilities:To be accountable for the operation of the Latin America countries and oversee all Supply Chain activities within the LATAM region.To develop and maintain working relationships with business stakeholders, providing a key point of contact for Latin American stakeholders, routinely assessing their satisfaction, aligning the supply chain strategies, and developing improvement opportunities.To lead the supply chain activities including network optimization, planning, logistics, risk mitigation, and network transitions.To ensure that all activities meet BP’s standards of business ethics; contract compliance standards; risk management expectations; HSSE requirements and minimize reputational risks to BP.Ensuring the flow of materials through the warehouses, from inventory management to replenishment of product to the final release of goods to the customers to achieve expected customer service (IFOT) within working capital and cost guidelines;Maintaining effective working relationships with the Production Plants, third party sites and align on changes in both directions on forecasts, capabilities, supply disruptions, specifications/standards, product launches, and initiatives supported with MOC’s, (Management of Change).Driving continuous improvements and implement best practices where needed;Ensure accuracy of BP systems (SAP inventory and transactions; Fusion)Lead routine projects including product launches, vendor start up, site rationalization, and technical changes.Coordinate the activities of various groups inside and outside Castrol to ensure key activities are accomplished within the desired timeframes and to the level of accuracy and quality needed.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:



Business relationship & Stakeholder Management

Ensure provision of timely supply market knowledge to Latin America stakeholders, relaying current and future impactful events and their potential consequences.

Represent Supply Chain personally or with delegated team member at all required LBM meetings, to ensure shortage/lengthening of supply markets and effects on available feedstock is understood and managed in production planning. Arrange for key segment team members to attend when required.

Ensure relationships with the Latin America stakeholders are fostered and the perception of the value of Supply Chain is measured and improved over time

Working with Latin America and Americas Region stakeholders to identify potential opportunities to deliver cost and other benefits in Latin America.



Leadership

Lead the supply chain initiatives for the LATAM markets, stablish and communicate vision and strategic direction, providing business context, coaching and direction to enable the team to meet its performance targets and aligned with regional control and consistency agenda.

Oversee and ensure effective Latin America communications with business stakeholders.

Promote compliance with BP’s code of conduct, ensuring by personal example and practice ethical business behaviour.

Champion HSSE.



Supplier relationship management

Oversee robust and consistent supplier relationship management in Latin America, as supported by the country Supply Chain Manager and Global Supply Chain teams.

Develop new and robust supplier relationships in connection with new business strategies.



Team leadership and capability development

Set supply Chain and planning goals and objectives, define KPIs and lead the teams to a high performance.



Experience & Expertise

Minimum of Bachelor’s Degree in Supply Chain, Business, Engineering, Manufacturing, planning or similar area of study.

Minimum of 5 years of business experience with at least 3 years of supply chain and planning experience.

Knowledge of supply chain best practices, including experience with supplier performance management, contracting, and risk management.

Must be fluent in English and Spanish.

Excellent networking and stakeholder partnering skills as well as overall communication skills.

Good commercial acumen, problem solving, and analytical skills.



Skills & Competencies

Supply Chain Management, Planning Management, Project Management & Asset Safety & Quality Leadership, Continuous Improvement– Skillful

SAP and APO or Kinaxis experience, advance Excel and Power BI is required



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Kinaxis, Kinaxis RapidResponse, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Power BI, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Safety Culture, SAP Advanced Planning and Optimization (SAP APO), Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain, Supply Chain Development {+ 3 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.