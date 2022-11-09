Job summary

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp’s strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. Following the recent bid submission for two offshore wind leases in the Netherlands, and in line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Netherlands, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in the Netherlands.

bp's bids for the two wind permits underpin extensive and transformational plans for a series of further integrated clean energy investments in the Netherlands and will support the decarbonization goals of the Rotterdam region and the country more widely.

We are looking for high caliber individuals to join our expanding Offshore Wind business. The Supply Chain Development Manager will work as part of multi-disciplinary team to secure new offshore wind development opportunities. They will work with in-country offshore wind team, across business development, regulatory, advocacy, environmental / permitting and procurement / supply chain disciplines.

This role has been advertised in bp's Rotterdam office location adjacent to the Rotterdam refinery, but we welcome applications from all interested candidates as we look to establish our local Netherlands offshore wind team.

About bp

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.

Supply Chain Development Manager, offshore wind

In this role You will:

Lead early engagement and support early-stage offshore wind projects in the Netherlands, recognizing supply chain risk and opportunity, and evaluating project viability. This will involve understanding offshore wind supply chain maturity, ability to develop local suppliers and build positive project impacts in local communities.

Lead participation in cluster and industry forum representation, contract template creation and establishing competitive advantageous relationships and strategic alliances with key suppliers.

Lead the development of offshore wind supply chain strategy working closely with the Center of Excellence offshore wind team

Develop market intelligence of offshore wind global markets, building strong knowledge of the supply base and supply chain vulnerabilities.

Develop strong supplier relationships and engagement in the industry that positions bp as a sector leader in supply chain

Evaluate and recommend contracting models to support offshore wind projects including confidently explaining key contract clauses and benefits to stakeholders.

Help progress the procurement functional agenda and ensure effective development of procurement digital tools which benefit the Low Carbon Energy business

Build effective collaborative relationships with stakeholders to promote a responsive, agile and professional partnership. Ensure continuous improvement and knowledge sharing

Lead the team with care, purpose and sense of servant leadership to create an energized and motivated team environment

What You will need to be successful:

Genuine passion for developing Low Carbon renewable solutions and excitement about bp’s journey and the influence procurement has on this growth area

Existing understanding of the global offshore wind market with a focus on local (NL) supply chain development and supplier partnerships

Experience in offshore wind development projects or supply chain businesses

Commercial mindset with strong analytical skills

Confident negotiator with all levels of stakeholder and with experience in identifying value drivers and business development opportunities

Capable of working in an agile way and being part of multi-disciplinary teams to achieve bp’s goals

Comfortable with ambiguity and resilience to setbacks or challenges

Willing to travelling when needed

Dutch language knowledge is strongly recommended

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.