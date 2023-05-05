Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Supply Chain Development Manager

Supply Chain Development Manager

Supply Chain Development Manager

  • Location Denmark - Flexible
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 148061BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.

In line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in Europe, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in the UK. This is one of a number of roles in the Offshore Wind Procurement team at bp focused on delivering bp’s ambitions of 50 GW of developed renewable generating capacity by 2030. Underpinning this growth is significant investment, and procurement is at the forefront of managing this spend with suppliers, building relationships with the market, and delivering competitive outcomes with the business.

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Procurement and Supply Chain Development Manager

We are looking for high calibre individuals to join our expanding offshore wind team, this role will include supporting early stage greenfield and brownfield business development opportunities. The successful candidate will maximise the value of third party spend for bp, working with multi-discipline project teams and key suppliers to manage risks, seek innovation and add value to our Offshore Wind projects.

You will be based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

In this role You will:

  • Lead early engagement and support early-stage offshore wind projects, recognizing supply chain risk and opportunity, and evaluating project viability. This will involve understanding offshore wind supply chain maturity, ability to develop local suppliers and build positive project impacts in local communities.
  • Lead participation in cluster and industry forum representation, contract template creation and establishing competitive advantageous relationships and strategic alliances with key suppliers. Lead the development of offshore wind supply chain strategy working closely with the Center of Excellence offshore wind team
  • Develop market intelligence of offshore wind global markets, building strong knowledge of the supply base and supply chain vulnerabilities.
  • Develop strong supplier relationships and engagement in the industry that positions bp as a sector leader in supply chain
  • Evaluate and recommend contracting models to support offshore wind projects including confidently explaining key contract clauses and benefits to stakeholders.
  • Help progress the procurement functional agenda and ensure effective development of procurement digital tools which benefit the Low Carbon Energy business.
  • Build effective collaborative relationships with stakeholders to promote a responsive, agile and professional partnership. Ensure continuous improvement and knowledge sharing.
  • Lead the team with care, purpose and sense of servant leadership to create an energized and motivated team environment.
  • Enable compliant yet efficient P2P processes and ensure project learnings and feedback is shared with relevant stakeholders.


In this role we have the following requirements:
  • University degree and CIPS professional chartership (or equivalent) is preferred.
  • Genuine passion for the Low Carbon Energy space and interest in Offshore Wind and renewables supply chains.
  • Demonstrable track record of delivery in stakeholder management, sourcing, contracting and post-award management roles, ideally with large capex or offshore scopes.
  • Commercial mindset, analytical skills, and able to confidently liaise with all levels of stakeholders.
  • Experience with P2P systems, procurement authorities, and operational procurement execution.
  • Ability to perform effectively in a team environment, interfacing with contractors, suppliers and multi-discipline project teams, demonstrating agile, collaborative, respectful and tactful personal characteristics.
  • Professional English language knowledge.

