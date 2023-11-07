Supply Chain Director - Industrial and Global Marine & Energy

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Be part of the Castrol Global Supply Chain Leadership Team and the Industrial and Global Marine & Energy Performance Unit (PU) Leadership Team. Leader of the Supply Chain team to provide the PU focused functional partnering, end-to-end integrated value chain support and enable growth of the business.The Industrial and GME business account for more than 25% of the global Castrol volume and have ambitious plans to grow both market share and margin. A big enabler for that will be through product cost competitiveness and you as the role holder will play a key role in driving that market by market across the globe.The opportunity for full ownership, accountability and domain expertise leading to stronger business connect, improved responsiveness and integrated decision making in both the PU and Supply Chain.Leading the Supply Chain agenda to deliver Industrial & GME business' strategic goals. Collaborating with the operating Supply Chain teams in the countries to garner focus and support of short and long term business objectives.Lead teams and be actively participating in cross functional projects involving Procurement, Planning, Regional SC, Technology & Industrial and GME Sales and Marketing.



Lead an integrated supply chain for the Industrial and Global Marine & Energy business across the world with enabling business growth aligned with the strategic plan.

Partner and collaborate with Leadership and Regional Supply Chain teams to ensure supply chain readiness and contribution in the business delivery of

Industrial: volume growth from 266ml (2023) to 492ml (2030); GM from $250m (2023) to $340m (2030)

GME: volume growth from 258ml (2023) to 305ml (2025); GM from $140m (2023) to $180m (2025)

Lead and establish this newly formed Supply Chain organisation to provide a transformational experience to Industrial and GME PU through integrated business partnering.

Build end-to-end Accountability in Supply Chain - from Planning to Procurement to Cost Competitiveness to Business understanding - while bringing in a solution focused approach and agile way of decision making.

Drive cost competitiveness for Industrial and GME business through a) Product portfolio reviews b) sourcing and network reviews, decisions and implementation, c) NPI / tendering / competitive COGS deliveries, d) localization.

Collaborate and partner with Technology and Regional teams to use formulation flexibility lever in driving optionality and taking advantage of wider market access.

Design and deliver grease sourcing strategy in line with business ambition and drive SC capability, network design and demand / capacity ratio to meet growth ambitions and drive cost competitiveness in the portfolio.

What you'll bring:

Extensive“end-to-end” Supply Chain manager experience; and a consistent record of leading people and transformational changes.

Higher level degree: Master's Degree or equivalent professional qualification.

Proven leadership capability with prior experience of working closely with business.

A strong understanding of the business environment and practices with in-depth knowledge of Supply Chain processes and capability will be important to make this role a success.

You must have excellent collaborative skills, a solution oriented attitude and ability to effectively connect and influence senior stakeholders to an aligned view.

You have to be highly goal oriented, assertive and a hands-on problem solver with a "never-give-up" ways of working spirit.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.

BP operates in a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.