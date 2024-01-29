Site traffic information and cookies

  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  Supply Chain Finance Coordinator

Supply Chain Finance Coordinator

Supply Chain Finance Coordinator

  Location Belgium - Ghent
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ074654
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Finance Group


Job Description:

Grade I

Responsible for capturing, analysing and reporting performance and financial outcomes, using basic technical capabilities to ensure the business transactions and results of the reporting entity are recorded, reported and forecasted with integrity, in a timely manner and in conformance Group accounting policies and control standards.


Job Description:

Castrol Belgium/Gent zoekt een

     Supply Chain Junior Financial Controller

Wij zoeken een medewerker:

  • Die ondersteuning biedt aan de correctheid van de maandelijkse financiële rapportering, forecasts en het budget proces met focus op investeringen (asset management, afschrijvingen) en voorraden.
  • Die problemen binnen accounts payable analyseert en oplost, in samenwerking met het team in India.
  • Die nauw samenwerkt met de costing analyst in Budapest
  • Ervan houdt om financiële cijfers te analyseren
  • Eigen processen digitaliseert en optimaliseert

Wie ben jij?

  • Je hebt een bachelor of master diploma met voorkeur van een economische / financiële richting en/of je hebt 3 tot 5 jaar ervaring in een financiële functie
  • Je spreekt vlot Nederlands en Engels
  • Jouw kennis van SAP en Excel zijn een grote troef
  • Je bent teamspeler
  • Je bent communicatief sterk en houdt ervan om samen te werken met lokale en internationale teams
  • Je voelt je goed binnen een productie-omgeving
  • Je werkt accuraat met zin voor nauwkeurigheid en kwaliteit.

Het aanbod

Castrol is een befaamde multinational met familiale sfeer, waar de waarden veiligheid, respect, ruimte tot persoonlijke ontwikkeling en welzijn voorop staan. In ruil voor je inzet wordt een marktconform loon met interessante extralegale voordelen aangeboden (hospitalisatieverzekering, pensioenfonds, maaltijdcheques, gesubsidieerde maaltijden, arbeids-en privaatongevallenverzekering, fietslease, aandelenspaarplan).

Een werkregeling via een 39-urenstelsel wordt gehanteerd, waardoor je 18 recuperatiedagen per jaar opbouwt.


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management, Problem Solving {+ 4 more}


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

