Supply Chain Lead ANZ

  • Location New Zealand - North Island - Auckland, New Zealand - North Island - Wellington
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147755BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.
Join us and you’ll be part of a highly connected, digitally focused, agile team that develops clever ways of increasing our role in our customers’ lives.

To make this transition, we’re looking for a Supply Chain Optimisation Lead! You’ll work closely with our Fulfilment/Trading teams, using data to report on insights and pin-point opportunities to optimize how we work to drive positive commercial outcomes. Ultimately, you’ll help us ensure product availability and specifically the ‘right product, right store at the right time’.


What you can expect in this role:

  • Identify, prioritize and drive activity to reduce operating costs
  • Continuous improvement in 3PL performance, cost management, distribution rebates and business owner EDI and invoice automation
  • Value add by taking advantage of bulk buying and direct sourcing from suppliers
  • Ensure efficient fulfilment performance by ensuring product availability and strong inventory management

What we would like to see you bring to the team:
  • 5+ years’ experience in Supply Chain/Logistics
  • Strong commercial competence & analytical skills
  • Excellent problem solver
  • Ability to influence key internal & external partners at a variety of levels

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

