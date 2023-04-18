Supply Chain Lead ANZ

--
bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.
We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.
Join us and you’ll be part of a highly connected, digitally focused, agile team that develops clever ways of increasing our role in our customers’ lives.
To make this transition, we’re looking for a Supply Chain Optimisation Lead! You’ll work closely with our Fulfilment/Trading teams, using data to report on insights and pin-point opportunities to optimize how we work to drive positive commercial outcomes. Ultimately, you’ll help us ensure product availability and specifically the ‘right product, right store at the right time’.
What you can expect in this role: