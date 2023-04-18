Supply Chain Lead ANZ

Job summary

--

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.



We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

Join us and you’ll be part of a highly connected, digitally focused, agile team that develops clever ways of increasing our role in our customers’ lives.



To make this transition, we’re looking for a Supply Chain Optimisation Lead! You’ll work closely with our Fulfilment/Trading teams, using data to report on insights and pin-point opportunities to optimize how we work to drive positive commercial outcomes. Ultimately, you’ll help us ensure product availability and specifically the ‘right product, right store at the right time’.





What you can expect in this role:

Identify, prioritize and drive activity to reduce operating costs

Continuous improvement in 3PL performance, cost management, distribution rebates and business owner EDI and invoice automation

Value add by taking advantage of bulk buying and direct sourcing from suppliers

Ensure efficient fulfilment performance by ensuring product availability and strong inventory management

5+ years’ experience in Supply Chain/Logistics

Strong commercial competence & analytical skills

Excellent problem solver

Ability to influence key internal & external partners at a variety of levels

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!