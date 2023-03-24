Supply Chain Manager

Responsible for definition of SC strategic ambition in frame of Convenience Strategy, objectives, goals and detailed KPI’s and translating them in effective and efficient SC model for further execution.
The responsibility of the role is to provide end-to-end supply chain governance and expertise for both PnP and bp Express, ensuring that the right products are safely delivered at the right time, to the right place, in the right quantities to maximise availability, whilst minimising waste and capital employed. In addition to delivering all service KPIs, the role is to ensure costs are managed by creating efficiencies with supply chain operators throughout the end-to-end supply chain. This includes inventory & waste management, warehouse, distribution logistics and in-store logistics.
Own and deliver supply chain performance outcomes in a market.
Is accountable for budget allocation, management and monitoring covering all aspects of supply chain activities. Manages a country team of SC Analysts. Accountable for managing supply chain complexity and the environment. Proactively identifies growth opportunities and relies on experience to identify and manage supply risks.
Support of Developments of SA’s overall strategic and tactical business and promotional plan to grow all convenience categories. This role supports sets out the overall category management targets, covering demand, inventory management and waste management, warehouse, and distribution logistics. In addition, the role is responsible for negotiating and building joint business improvement plans with logistic partners to secure highest SL and reduce obtaining best costs and rebates for all products in store.
Education & Experience Required:
Education
Key Accountabilities:
Grade FResponsible for creating, project managing, supporting and deploying offers for a specific market, leading the strategy development as well as the development of offers, tools and programmes for a specific category, channel or market, and leading the development of strategic offers globally.