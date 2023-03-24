Supply Chain Manager

Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Job summary

Responsible for definition of SC strategic ambition in frame of Convenience Strategy, objectives, goals and detailed KPI’s and translating them in effective and efficient SC model for further execution.



The responsibility of the role is to provide end-to-end supply chain governance and expertise for both PnP and bp Express, ensuring that the right products are safely delivered at the right time, to the right place, in the right quantities to maximise availability, whilst minimising waste and capital employed. In addition to delivering all service KPIs, the role is to ensure costs are managed by creating efficiencies with supply chain operators throughout the end-to-end supply chain. This includes inventory & waste management, warehouse, distribution logistics and in-store logistics.

Own and deliver supply chain performance outcomes in a market.



Is accountable for budget allocation, management and monitoring covering all aspects of supply chain activities. Manages a country team of SC Analysts. Accountable for managing supply chain complexity and the environment. Proactively identifies growth opportunities and relies on experience to identify and manage supply risks.



Support of Developments of SA’s overall strategic and tactical business and promotional plan to grow all convenience categories. This role supports sets out the overall category management targets, covering demand, inventory management and waste management, warehouse, and distribution logistics. In addition, the role is responsible for negotiating and building joint business improvement plans with logistic partners to secure highest SL and reduce obtaining best costs and rebates for all products in store.





Education & Experience Required:



Education

Relevant Degree level education

7-8 years’ experience working in a FMCG business essential

5 years Supply chain management experience essential

Commercial experience in a trading environment highly desirable

Negotiation and third-party management experience essential

Experienced Team Leader

Relationship Management

Retail Business Acumen

Understanding Retail Financial Data

Negotiating and Influencing

Retail Standards, Policies and Procedures

Strong IT and systems skills

Budget Management experience

Key Accountabilities:

Responsible for the effective delivery of stock to all convenience stores, through the management of the full end-to-end supply chain

Ensure safety standards in E2E Supply Chain process.

Robustly manage any relevant supply chain contracts and hold Convenience Partners to account if delivering directly to bp stores.

Ensure we have performance KPIs in place to measure retail on shelf product availability, inbound order fulfilment, inventory value and days cover, and safety.

Achieve retail on shelf availability target outcomes.

Own retail inventory value and days cover targets, and drive action to achieve target outcomes.

Deliver KPI improvement through the implementation of a market specific continuous improvement plan.

Ensure we have teams with the right skillset, experience, and behavior to own and drive performance.

Support defining requirements, testing and implementation of future technology solutions.

Own all supply chain processes and ensure that these are regularly reviewed to ensure bp's supply chain is safe, efficient, and customer focused.

Work closely with Global Supply Chain Team to continually improve all areas of supply chain and manage performance robustly.

Ensure local Supply Chain operations are fit for purpose to support bp's longer term convenience strategy, working closely with all internal stakeholders.

Focal point for Franchisees via Operational teams in terms regarding delivery schedules, delivery windows, conditions, and ordering processes

Acts as the primary SME, bringing together operations teams to continuously evolve the terms governing supply effectiveness (Delivery schedules, delivery windows, conditions, and ordering processes).

Design SC related in store processes and trainings programs for Store Operations and Franchises. Manage /coach the country/cluster supply chain teams (people, capabilities, and development plans)

Ensure annual Supply Chain budget is delivered to plan, looking for opportunities to reduce our cost to serve % v annual store sales.

Support Category Leads to develop and implement category and tactical plans jointly with suppliers for long term category growth.

Established country wide distribution to support bp Express to minimize stock-outs and increase rebate income base.

Use analytical data to manage end-to-end supply chain cost, as well as identifying any gaps to plan, and if necessary, intervene to leverage opportunities and close performance gaps to drive sales and margin.

Support Space and Format Lead in developing and optimizing floorplans and layouts Act with a view to maximize gross margin return on space.

Support Category Leads in range reviews, providing analysis and recommendations.

Manage and contribute to promotions process including Demand Forecasting, promotions planning and investment management and benefits tracking.

Develop policies to increase efficiency throughout the supply chain while ensuring quality and safety; implements subsequent changes to processes.

Oversee product storage, handling, and distribution.

Oversee inventory by keeping a detailed database of available inventory and expected usage per category.

Grade FResponsible for creating, project managing, supporting and deploying offers for a specific market, leading the strategy development as well as the development of offers, tools and programmes for a specific category, channel or market, and leading the development of strategic offers globally.