Supply Chain Operations Advisor - Global Marine Energy (GME)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

We have an exciting opportunity for a Supply Chain Operations Advisor to join our team.

You'll play a pivotal role in ensuring smooth coordination between various departments, especially Marketing, to drive impactful projects forward. If you're passionate about optimising supply chains, fostering innovation, and making a tangible impact on a global scale, then this is the perfect role for you!

Find out more about this opportunity below.

Key Accountabilities:

Own key project implementation for GME: Marketing and business projects

Responsible for deployment planning and tracking for all NPI’s for GME

Support the development of supply chain strategy for Global Marine Energy (GME) in conjunction with the GME Operations Manager and Global Supply Chain (GSC) GME single point of contact (SPOC)

Primary point of contact for GME GSC: for operational matters / performance reporting & collating GSC KPIs & liaise with teams regarding HSSE/International Trade Relations interventions as appropriate. Also primary contact for Marketing for all GME initiatives and being the key point of contact for GSC’s on the same

Lead Continuous Improvement Initiatives: Support & Influence GME product & service offers to drive efficiency, effectiveness, reduce costs, improve quality & ensure compliance in E2E value chain, with a strong focus on execution.

Responsible to coordinate and maintain Global reporting of operational KPIs of E2E SC Matrix

Performance meetings: organising and leading the meetings with the GSC Tags

Inventory Management: Track Inventory DOC, facilitate SLOBs reallocation, manage Global Supply Constraints by working on SC feasibility plan to allocate FG / RM stocks basis priority setting

Partner Management: work closely with cross functional team leads to harmonise process & ensure timely execution of expected deliverables. (Planning / Procurement / Finance / Sales / Marketing & Customer Service operations)

Evaluate projected risks & opportunities that are foreseen & provide alternative solutions to minimise SC gaps.

Lead the Global Demand consolidation along side Senior Demand Manager

Education

University degree (preferably engineering) or equivalent with experience in the lubricants, CPG or chemical industry

Essential Experience

Experience with leading the commercialisation and deployment of new product introductions

Skilled in Project Management within Supply Chain

Demonstrated experience in managing the supply chain impacts of new product, customer and market introductions

Supply planning experience is preferred

Strong analytical and excel skills

Commercial savvy, business partnering and problem solving skills

Good interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to influence, manage conflict, and maximise virtual team performance

Experience of working within a highly matrixed environment and across countries and cultures

Functional and leadership skills and capability needed to manage and influence a multiple level's

Languages: English – Fluent

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity and equal opportunity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Apply today!!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Mentality, Analytical Problem Solving, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Commercial Analytics, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Demand Planning, Digital fluency, Global Supply Chain, Group Problem Solving, Inventory Management, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Excel Data Analysis, Microsoft Excel Functions, Negotiation planning and preparation, Pivot Tables, Project Management, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy {+ 13 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.