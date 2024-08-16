Job summary

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



bp offers fantastic opportunity of Supply Chain Planner position in our Türkiye.

The Suppy Chain Planner creates short- and long-term plan at item/location level of planned stock movements across the distribution network in order to meet customer service and operational targets. Planner is responbsible for providing analytial support to the planning process. Provides accurate information to both business customers and support teams through the correct use of all information technology systems. Displays flexibility and adaptability to work with and assist other teams within the organisation.

Creates a feasible plan of what needs to be shipped from the different locations across the network to ensure that stock availability is maximised, and stock obsolescence is minimised.

Holds overall responsibility for managing planning processes for the items in their portfolio, ensuring that we have the right products, at the right time and in the right place to meet customer demand and operational targets. Manage any shortages of goods to maximize sales volumes and initiate continous improvement plans/ corrective actions as necessary to meet demand plans.

Why join to our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.

Key responsibilities:

Support Team Leader with daily operational coordination during the day-to-day planning activities for the own portfolio

Being first point of contact planning related process related questions, documentation and complex queries

supports process optimization initiatives and working closely with relevant SMEs

Creates a plan of stock movements across the distribution network in order to meet customer service and operational targets.

Acts upong escalataion and comes up with action items in case of potential shortages

Works directly with the relevant stakeholders to meet the operational and sales targets

Support as necessary to manage any crisis and continuity of supply disruptions including defining relevant mitigating actions.

Share good practice and learnings with the wider team to ensures consistency and standardisation in processes

Adhering with the tasks outlined in the EMS/QMS Systems of GBS

Contribute positively to achieving individual, team and organisational targets.

Provide accurate information to both business customers and support teams through the correct use of all information technology systems.

Exhibit strong Team Player characteristics, constructive communication and active listening skills at all times.

Display flexibility and adaptability to work with and assist other teams within the organisation.

Develop and maintain a professional working relationship with internal and external stakeholders.

Compliance with Company Policies

Ensure data is accurately entered and maintained in all systems, minimising errors and resultant financial losses

Previous experience:

Highly analytical, numerate with a strong attention to detail.

Minimum 5 years of experience working across a variety of planning roles.

Knowledge and experience of planning processes an systems and a good understanding of its importance to the business.

High degree of computer literacy including advanced knowledge of Excel spreadsheets and business reporting tools

Can operate with ease at different levels of planning (operational, tactical and strategic).

Has the drive and insight to act wherever it is required.

Able to work well under sustained pressure with conflicting priorities, optimizing resources and responding to fast changing circumstances.

Ability to guide others in their work and occasionally stand.

Problem solving

Good communication skills, both verbal and written.

Experience in Sales and Customer management is desirable

Experience of working with a diverse team across different geographies

Essential criteria:

Absolute fluency in “business English” is mandatory (C1)

University/College degree preferably in economics

Very strong analytical skills – able to analyse and summarise complex information and prepared to drive performance improvements

Strong impact, interpersonal, influence and communication skills with proven capability and potential to make a significant contribution to the business.

Good understanding of cross-service functions relating to the business commercial activities

High understanding of the business requirements and strategy

Ability to work under time pressure and to prioritize multiple tasks

High level of customer focus

High degree of energy, stamina and resilience, combined with a “can do” attitude

Continuous improvement mind-set

Highly motivated

Key competencies:

Understanding Customers – understand customers’ current needs; efficient high quality response; build customer relationships; monitor progress; effective negotiator

– understand customers’ current needs; efficient high quality response; build customer relationships; monitor progress; effective negotiator Personal Effectiveness – effective communicator; time management; listening and facilitation

– effective communicator; time management; listening and facilitation Team working – build team spirit; flexible and adaptive; supportive

– build team spirit; flexible and adaptive; supportive Problem Solving – identify, analyse and solve problems; utilise, adapt and develop resources

– identify, analyse and solve problems; utilise, adapt and develop resources Organising Ability – organisation and administration; handling emergency situations; risk assessment and management

– organisation and administration; handling emergency situations; risk assessment and management Open Thinking – generate new ideas; challenge rigid thinking; see the big picture

– generate new ideas; challenge rigid thinking; see the big picture Numeracy - Understands and evaluates numerical information quickly. Able to use formulae and calculate quickly

Understands and evaluates numerical information quickly. Able to use formulae and calculate quickly Analytical

Understanding and Implementing Marketing Strategy and Programs- Skillful

Skillful Sector, Market, Customer, and Competitor Understanding – Basic



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



