Supply Chain Process Design Senior SME

The Supply Chain Process Senior SME plays a crucial role in bp’s transformation activities. Working in the Digital Solutions and Transformation (DS&T) team within GBS, the role holder will report to the Order to Cash Process Design Senior Manager and is responsible for the design and monitoring of the relevant Supply Chain processes with the bp group’s Enterprise Activity Model (EAM).

The role will support design, ongoing development and delivery of globally standardized Supply Chain processes related to Lead to Cash. This includes accountability for end-to-end process design, actively working with key collaborators across the bp group, ensuring alignment with business needs, and providing expertise to optimize processes & workflows. This role is also responsible for leading digital innovation as part of our transformation agenda.

The role holder will be responsible for actively monitoring and analysing regional and global process performance to identify conformance issues and opportunities. They will facilitate end-to-end process optimization and will provide support to ensure process efficiencies are identified and realized.

The role holder will provide expertise and ensure consistency across key dependent programmes (i.e. Quantum, C&P Fit to Grow, Project Spring and other initiatives) and will have knowledge of C&P Supply Chain processes and technologies as well as Digital Self-Serve portals, automations, AI, etc.

Additionally, the role holder will facilitate training sessions, troubleshoot issues and chip in to continuous Improvement and BAU sustain initiatives.



•Provide content expertise for the global standard Supply Chain processes connected to the Lead to Cash area.

•Support bp’s transformation agenda by defining target state “to be” processes (using internal or external standard methodologies), identifying gaps against “as is” processes and taking action to achieve target state.

•Provide process expertise in Supply Chain discovery and requirement gathering exercises. Facilitate workshops for process analysis, design and implementation activities. Seek to eliminate interfaces, redundancies and CX & UX difficulties, simplifying activities, and accepting digital automation

•Supervise the efficiency of the Supply Chain processes and work with GBS operations and business representatives to resolve recognized issues. As required, provide mentorship on potential solutions.

•Co-ordinate the development and maintenance of the global design standards for Supply Chain processes

•Support transformation/transition/other initiatives impacting Lead to Cash:

Handle targets and ensure high quality delivery of all activities.

Lead calls and communications with the business

Help to build business/value cases

Champion digital improvements (i.e. channels, customer journeys). Educate and promote the accurate use.

Support the development of a community environment which supports continuous improvements.

•Connect with relevant collaborators across the globe. Establish relationships and partnerships within GBS and C&P to add more value and impact to the organization.

•Look for ways to increase pace and accept agile working methods to have more impact and increase the focus on delivery of process and operational excellence

•Analyze global Supply Chain metrics that provide transparency to process performance and total cost to serve

•Assess new requirements from the Supply Chain Management network and lead discovery of solutions and/or alternatives: activities including argument preparation and alignment of sponsorship from Leadership. Support the management of BAU change activities.

•Keep up to date with new processes/technologies, look for ways to be more innovative.



Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in related area, or related experience with 10+ years’ experience.

Have in-depth knowledge of Supply Chain processes including key activities, roles, departments, and common Process Performance Indicators

Considerable Business / Process Analysis experience, preferably with strong end user interaction

Strong knowledge of tools and systems associated with data gathering, compilation and analysis.

Confirmed hands on experience in process management and re-engineering.

Track record of experience in developing business requirements and/or participation in a large-scale process re-design initiative

Knowledge of project and organisational change methodologies and financial/operational control practices

Strong interpersonal and influencing skills and ability to communicate clearly.

A proven record of being part of multidisciplinary, complex projects or transformation programmes.

Track record in project management and execution (either Waterfall or Agile delivery)

Able to prioritise, handle issues and situations, following through to resolution in a timely manner and focusing efforts to deliver business value, calling out accurately if needed.

Able to lead conflicting work issues and targets to ensure results are met and knows when to call out.



Solid understanding of transformation initiatives within the C&P landscape such as Fit to Grow and Quantum.

Strong written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships.

Outstanding time management and organization skills.

Customer-centric approach.

A high degree of fragmented systems both from an ERP and enabling application landscape.

High diversity and complexity of process delivery organizations, including business embedded, GBS delivery centres and possible third-party providers.

Challenges in engaging, calibrating and aligning all relevant business collaborators to align their Supply Chain Management standards towards global standards.

Types of relationships internally and externally:

GBS Customer Leadership team including GBS delivery centres

Business transformation programs such as Fit to Grow and Quantum

Central functions such as C&P, Group Finance, Audit etc.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



