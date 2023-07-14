Supply Chain Senior Finance Analyst - Castrol Americas

Job summary

This role will support all costing inquiries from Global & Regional business contract bids to Commercial Evaluation Team requests. The candidate will work with supply chain, technology, marketing, procurement, and sales to provide costing estimates for each request. Will be accountable for costing presentations on tenders for new business, and cost requests. The job requires the ability to understand the breakout of cost by major categories (materials/supply chain). This role is also responsible for commercial evaluation and modelling of supply chain related projects and activities.

This role is responsible for management of Cogs (Cost of Goods Sold) reporting including variance analysis. Together with the Cost Controller, this role is the central finance representative to the Supply Chain Third Party operations team. Working closely with GSC leadership to realize our overall costing and GSC strategy.

This role also works with the shared-service cost accounting team on Costing and Inventory issues. There is a strong requirement to be integrally involved in any operational improvement initiatives and projects that could streamline the recording and reporting of Cogs and Inventory Transactions.

Providing guidance, explaining concepts and monitor deliverables for the cost accounting teams in the shared-service centres (Global business support GBS/Accenture).

Develop business knowledge of the Lubricants business channels and develop a strong understanding of the value chain to support value chain optimization efforts.

Work within the Commercial Evaluation Team supporting best practices within Financial Modeling of Economic Evaluations.

Supporting the automation and continuous improvement of the Costing function.

Following the guidelines of the Supply Chain Product Costing Transfer Pricing Policy to ensure full compliance and correct application on cogs reporting.

Work closely with plant network and raw materials operations teams covering internal plants, toll-blending and 3rd party blending and buy-back (rebill) and raw material purchases to ensure accuracy while providing Finance support for initiatives

Develop insightful Management Information (through tools such as PowerBI) to enable sound decision making by key business stakeholders. This includes the review and validation of the monthly transfer price, costing error management, etc.

Develop relevant cost studies to support the growth agenda of the USA business. These are generally under time pressure and requires sound commercial competence to present insightful costing projections to the sales team.

Central finance representative (together with the 3rd Party Cost Controller) to Supply Chain third party operations team in providing dedicated support to the toll-blenders. Provides necessary coaching and guidance based on the functional expertise relevant to financial and operational controls. Examples are demurrage, logistics costs, in-transit stock monitoring, vendor consignment inventory.

Lead on business process mapping, which will support the standardization, automation and improvement of processes and reporting systems across the business.

Assist with projects and requests to support value-add to the lubricants business and shared-service centre.

Work with other finance and cross functional teams (Costing, Procurement, Logistics, Supply Chain, Pricing, Marketing, Sales, etc.) to ensure the validity of all data that is utilized for analysis and modeling.

Own data management responsibilities to streamline assumptions and underlying business data.

Provide timely, proactive, and insightful analysis using SAP, PowerBI and other MI tools to illustrate performance trends.

Assess the financial and operating strength of new projects and offers for the overall business in order to understand the risks/benefits, following bp’s Economic Evaluation Methodology (EEM) and Group Investment and Assurance Process (GIAAP).

Conduct ad hoc analysis to support both the Finance function and wider organization.

A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree, preferably in Accounting, Cost Accounting or Finance Degree (preferred)

5 years Financial experience with a minimum of 3 years in a Cost accounting role within a manufacturing environment and able to demonstrate commercial and process excellence.

Solid understanding of financial and accounting concepts and principles

Ability to deal with ambiguity and uncertainty, lead with proactive behaviors, and work in a highly transparent team.

Clear understanding of economic evaluations (ex. DCF analysis)

SAP costing experience is a requirement.

Strong analytical, quantitative, and financial skills are critical. Proven experience in analysis and interpretation of financial data is a key requirement.

Ability to present a structured, methodical approach to problem solving.

Track record of supporting Continuous Improvement in a current or prior business/professional role.

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office, particularly Excel & PowerBI.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills are important given the importance of building enduring relationships with the various teams to ensure interdependencies are managed appropriately.

Requires agility in being able to connect across different time zones.

Willingness and interest to expand one’s digital skills by building expertise in data analytics through developing experience within PowerBI, Advanced Excel, and Python.

Experience working with SAP ERP, PowerBI, Power Query, and SalesForce CRM

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



